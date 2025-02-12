Elon Musk Drops Bombshell: Claims this Scam as 'Biggest Eentitlement fraudver' in American history

Elon Musk has alleged massive fraud in US federal entitlement programs, including Social Security. He made this claim on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread debate. Social Security benefits are vital for over 70 million Americans, including retirees, survivors, and disabled individuals.

Musk's statement follows his recent appointment by former President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This department aims to optimize government processes and cut costs.

In a viral post, Musk wrote, "At this point, I am 100% certain that the magnitude of fraud in federal entitlements (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Disability, etc.) exceeds the combined sum of every private scam you've ever heard by FAR. It's not even close."

Musk's remarks come after a previous claim. He earlier stated that over $100 billion per year is spent on entitlement payments to individuals without a Social Security Number or even a temporary ID.

Shocking Allegations on Fraud

Musk elaborated on the issue in a detailed post. He outlined key measures that DOGE and the US Treasury are working on.

He proposed that all government payments must include a payment categorization code. This is often left blank, making audits difficult. He also stated that each payment should have a justification in the comment field.

Another major concern was the "DO-NOT-PAY" list. This list includes fraudulent entities, deceased individuals, and potential terrorist fronts. Musk claimed that it takes up to a year to add names to the list. He suggested it should be updated weekly or even daily.

"These necessary changes are being implemented by long-time career government employees, not anyone from DOGE," Musk said. "It is ridiculous that these changes didn't exist already!"

$50 Billion a Year in Fraud?

Musk made another shocking claim. He said he was informed that over $100 billion a year is spent on entitlement payments to individuals with no valid ID.

He asked Treasury officials to estimate the amount of clear fraud in these payments. "The consensus in the room was about half, so $50 billion a year or $1 billion a week! This is utterly insane and must be addressed immediately."

Musk's comments have triggered a heated discussion. Supporters believe his efforts will improve transparency and save taxpayers billions. Critics argue his claims lack verified data and could be exaggerated.

Government Response Needed

The US government has not officially responded to Musk's allegations. However, his statements have put pressure on officials to investigate entitlement fraud more aggressively.

Musk has a history of making bold claims. Whether his latest allegations hold up under scrutiny remains to be seen. But one thing is clear—his words have once again ignited a major national debate.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story!