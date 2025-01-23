Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Tennis Star Divorces from Ex-AFL Player Husband and Launches OnlyFans

Arina Rodionova, a former Australian tennis player, has announced her divorce from ex-AFL player Ty Vickery in a lighthearted video shared on Instagram. The couple, married for nine years, revealed the news shortly after Rodionova's elimination from the Australian Open qualifiers.

"Hey guys, we have a quick announcement to make—we're getting divorced," Rodionova said casually in the video. Vickery, sitting in the background eating a banana, smirked as the announcement unfolded. Rodionova added, "Life happens. We have lots of love for each other, but sometimes it's just not enough."

The couple, who had been separated for a year, decided to share the news with Rodionova's 25,000 social media followers. "We're good, we're good with each other, wish each other the best," Vickery chimed in during the video. The moment turned comical when Vickery handed his half-eaten banana to Rodionova, sparking laughter between the two.

The 35-year-old Russian-born player followed up the post with an Instagram Story, writing, "Bye Australia, love you always," as she departed the country. She mentioned sparing her followers from clichéd breakup quotes, saying she preferred to handle the situation differently.

Rodionova's announcement comes amid speculation about her new venture—a recently launched OnlyFans account. On January 12, she teased her move to the platform, writing, "Good news for everyone who was asking. My OnlyFans account was confirmed, so here we go." Her Instagram feed has also featured several risqué posts in recent weeks.

Rodionova's tennis career saw moderate success, with highlights including quarterfinal appearances in women's and mixed doubles at the Australian Open. Last year, at age 34, she became the oldest player to debut in the WTA top 100, ranking as high as No. 97. However, her singles career struggled to gain traction, and she is now ranked 184.

The divorce announcement and OnlyFans debut have generated buzz among fans, some of whom encouraged her career shift. In a previous vlog, Rodionova referred to a comment suggesting she would earn more money on OnlyFans as "the best compliment of the year."

Rodionova and Vickery married in December 2015, just hours after she secured a wildcard entry into the 2016 Australian Open qualifying tournament. Despite their separation, the couple appeared amicable in their announcement, blending humor with candor.

Rodionova's OnlyFans bio introduces her as "a tennis player, but a fun one," signaling a new chapter in her post-tennis career. Fans and followers will be watching closely as she explores this bold career shift.