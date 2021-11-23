Who are Wisconsin Car 'Attack' Victims? Catholic Priest and Children are Among Those Injured

The United States was burning in protests and demonstrations across multiple cities after the Kyle Rittenshouse verdict when another tragedy struck on Sunday, November 21, that caused a stir throughout the country. A speeding SUV rammed into a crowd gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least 5 and injuring dozens of others, most of whom were children.

Police have arrested a suspect, Darrell Edward Brooks J, 39, who is believed to have been driving the vehicle that crashed into the crowd. Officers, however, have not yet determined a motive behind the alleged 'attack.' The city of Waukesha, in a statement, informed that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured. "However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information," the statement added.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who were present in the parade during the incident, posted a statement on Facebook informing that several of the grannies were amongst the deceased, according to CNN. They, however, did not mention how many members were affected.

Who are the victims?

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who described themselves on Facebook as a 'group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades,' that "those who died were extremely passionate Grannies." They further added that more information and updates will be posted as they become available.

A Catholic priest, multiple parishioners, and some children are among those who were injured during the crash, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee informed in a statement. "Among the injured are one of our Catholic priests, as well as multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic school children," the statement said. "Our prayers are with the people who have been injured and killed during the tragic incident in Waukesha." No information on the identities of the affected was released.

Fire Chief Steven Howard noted that 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients were taken to six hospitals in the area for treatment following the incident. Children's Wisconsin, a health care system noted that they took in 15 patients from the incident but reported no fatalities. Police noted that the identities of the deceased will be withheld until after their family members are contacted.