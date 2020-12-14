One Direction star Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha, 22, tied the knot on Saturday with ex-convict Junaid Khan, 24, despite family protests. Neither brother Malik nor her father Yasser was seen attending the wedding. Waliyha was accompanied by her mother Trisha.

The wedding was held in the presence of close family and friends at a marquee in a relative's back garden in Bradford. Currently, Zayn and Gigi are residing in Pennsylvania. Reports claimed that Malik's girlfriend Gigi Hadid sent a message to Waliyha that she wished to be there. "I wish I could be there so happy for you. Great love," said Hadid's message on Instragram read.

Waliyha's groom Khan was sentenced to five-year jail term in 2017 in a case related to carjacking on the driveway of an elderly woman. It is said that Khan was released recently from jail and the family was not happy with Waliyha's decision to get married to him.

For the wedding, Waliyha was seen wearing a glamorous gold, sequin-embellished wedding gown along with a delicate veil, and matching gold jewelry. She appeared for the Nikah [term used for wedding among Muslims] with glamorous makeup palette and a touch of nude lipstick. The party venue was armed with a van-load of pink, gold and white balloons.

Waliyha took to social media to share a number of photos from the wedding. She captioned them, "The best days with the best people," "Honestly, I don't think I could have had a better day, "I can't believe we're officially married.

Junaid Khan Carjacking Incident

Junaid Khan and his accomplice Adam Takolia were sentenced to five and six years jail term, respectively following a dagger-style attack on a woman. The duo is said to have held a screwdriver as a weapon against the chest of a retired woman while trying to 'steal to order' car-jacking on the driveway of her home in Bradford.

During the hearing, Bradford Crown Court Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC had described the incident as a planned, targeted offence involving stealing to order. The incident had left the victim utterly distressed and shocked, but neither Khan nor Takolia showed an iota of remorse.