Who are Moe Darling McLeod and Vince McLeod? Wife Arrested, Husband Fired After Harassing, Assaulting Immigrant's Wife Over 'Abolish Ice' Car Sticker

A woman who was caught on camera assaulting an immigrant's wife outside a Safeway in Astoria, Oregon, after her husband accosted her over an "Abolish ICE" sticker on her car has been arrested and her husband has been fired from his job.

As previously reported, Moe Darling of Ilwaco, Washington, was filmed assaulting Alyssa Cuellar, whose husband is an immigrant, after Moe's husband, Vince McLeod, verbally abused her over the bumper sticker in the parking lot of the supermarket.

Assaulted, Abused Over 'Abolish ICE' Sticker on Her Car

Cuellar, a BLM activist and advocate for immigration, posted the video of the incident on Facebook on Sunday. She said McLeod flipped her off and cussed at her after seeing her exit her vehicle with the sticker on the car's rear. "Abolish ice? F**ck you ya little C**t," McLeod yelled before Cuellar said she pulled out her cellphone and started recording over concerns that he would damage her vehicle.

She wrote that while she was filming Vince, Moe Darling walked out of the store and started verbally abusing her before assaulting her, causing her to suffer a concussion and a swollen and bruised knee.

The video that has since gone viral kicked off with McLeod near his pick-up truck, which is parked next to Cuellar's red sedan, yelling "F*ck you" to Cuellar. Moments later, Moe Darling approaches Cuellar questioning why she's filming her husband.

"I was just making sure he doesn't damage my car," Cuellar responds before Darling identifies the man as her husband. "You f*cking c*nt. He's not going to touch it," she tells Cuellar.

Moe Darling continues to yell profanities at Cuellar before smacking her phone out of her hand. An altercation ensues between the two. "Get away from me!" Cuellar is heard saying as the shaking camera records both women on the ground, with Cuellar's eyeglasses knocked off her face. Watch the video below:

Moe Darling Charged with Assault, Vince McLeod Fired From Realtor Job

Moe Darling is a certified Feng Shui professional while Vince works as a realtor at Land's Edge Realty in Ocean Park, Washington.



Moe Darling was arrested on Wednesday and booked on charges of felony assault in the fourth degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree, as reported by the Daily Astoria. Meanwhile, Vince was fired from Land's Edge Realty, Cuellar said in an update posted on her Facebook account.