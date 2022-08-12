Who is Antoine Kendrick? Arizona Wendy's Black Employee Caught Punching Elderly Customer; Leaves Victim Struggling for Life (Video)

A black employee at Arizona Wendy's was caught punching an elderly customer after the latter complained about the order. The employee, identified as Antoine Kendrick, is reported to have a long criminal and arrest record in Tennessee.

Kendrick has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, police have said.

Video Shows Customer Hitting Ground After Getting Punched

In the incident which took place at the restaurant on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on July 26, 2022, Kendrick is seen arguing with the 67-year-old customer standing near the cash counter. Moments later he walks up to the customer and punches the unsuspecting elderly victim who is seen taking a sip of his drink.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, is seen slumping on the floor after getting hit. The accused, instead of helping the victim, is seen leaving the store after grabbing his belongings.

The New York Post reported that the punch left the elderly victim unconscious and fighting for life. It was also reported that the victim had complained about the food. An eyewitness was quoted by the outlet, stating, "Oh, wow that was a pretty hard hit. That was a Mike Tyson hit. The customer didn't touch him, so he had no right to touch the customer, period, end of the story. I just think that's horrible and wish it didn't happen. It puts a bad light on our entire society."

Backlash on Social Media

There was severe backlash on social media after the video emerged. "A 67 year old customer is in critical condition after receiving a sucker punch from a Wendy's employee. The motive? The customer complained about his order. Antoine Kendrick, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault," tweeted a user.

"Antoine Kendrick is a menace to society. He has a long history of assault arrests. He should have been imprisoned for life years ago based on history of habitual violent behavior. As long as he keeps getting let loose the public is in danger. Lock Antoine Kendrick up for good," wrote another user.

"He's going to claim the guy called him the "N Word" and there will be thousands of people on here saying he "deserved it," wrote a user.

"He violated the counter rule. Hope he goes to prison for long time," opined another.

"If someone can't control that kind of impulsive behavior they should never be allowed to be in society," read a tweet.