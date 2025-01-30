Who Is Anna Claire Howland? 21-Year-Old Sorority Leader on Controversial Magazine Cover Taken at a Pro-trump Party

Anna Claire Howland, a 21-year-old student at Southern Methodist University (SMU), has been thrust into the spotlight after being featured on the cover of New York Magazine. The cover, taken at a pro-Trump party on the eve of the 2016 inauguration, has drawn criticism for its portrayal of the event. Howland, a prominent member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, has quickly become a subject of fascination due to her striking appearance and status as the sorority's chapter president.

Howland, originally from Mountain Brook, Alabama, is a junior at SMU, majoring in psychology with a business minor. She also plans to attend law school after graduation, as shared by her sorority in a past Instagram post. Serving as chapter president since January 2024, she has expressed pride in leading the Gamma Phi chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma, a role she considers both an honor and a privilege.

In her leadership position, Howland manages 243 collegiate women and an executive board of 24 members. Her personal interests, including dining at new restaurants, reading, and crocheting, were shared with her sorority, highlighting her dedication to her social and academic life.

Her time in Kappa Kappa Gamma has been transformative, she has said, providing her with lasting friendships and experiences. "This chapter gave me a group of girls who I share values and countless memories with, which is irreplaceable," she stated in a post. Howland has earned the admiration of many, with comments describing her as "perfect" and one user even calling her "Madam President."

However, the cover image featuring Howland has sparked significant controversy. The photo, which was taken at a TikTok-sponsored event called the "Power 30 Awards" in Washington, D.C., shows a predominantly white group of revelers at a pro-Trump gathering. Critics have accused the magazine of cropping out black individuals from the photo, further igniting debate over the event's racial dynamics.

Despite the criticisms, Howland's appearance on the cover has drawn attention across social media, with users on platforms like X commenting on her beauty and grace. Some, including Barstool's Jack Mac, have shared the image, expressing admiration for Howland's looks. Her social media presence has also sparked playful remarks, with one user humorously mentioning the possibility of "sliding into her DMs."

Howland's family background also adds to her image of privilege. Her family's 6,800-square-foot mansion in Alabama was featured in Birmingham Home & Garden, noted for its elegant architecture. Her parents, Mary Beth and Rob Howland, purchased the mansion in 2015, further cementing the family's high-profile status.

Though she has yet to comment on her newfound fame, Howland's feature on the cover of New York Magazine has certainly left a lasting impression. As a prominent sorority leader and aspiring law student, she continues to capture the public's attention, despite the controversy surrounding the photo. The backlash against the magazine has only added fuel to the debate surrounding racial representation at high-profile political events.