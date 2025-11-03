Who is Angelynn "Angie" Mock? Former St. Louis News Anchor Kills 80-Year-Old Mother, Claims Self-Defense

A former St. Louis news anchor has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed and killed her elderly mother.



Police responded to a "reported cutting" at a residence in Wichita, Kansas, at about 7:52 a.m. local time on Friday, Oct. 31, according to a a media release issued on Facebook by the Sedgwick County Police Department (SCPD).

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Angelynn "Angie" Mock, standing outside the residence. Upon entering the home, police found Mock's mother, Anita Avers, 80, unresponsive on her bed with multiple stab wounds.

Avers was transported to a local hospital, where she died later that morning, per the media release. Mock was also treated at the hospital for undisclosed injuries and was then taken into custody at the Sedgwick County Jail, per police.

She was charged with murder in the first degree on Oct. 31 and is being held on a bond of $1 million, per Sedgwick County public records. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, per the SCPD.

Local residents reported distressing scenes as accounts emerged of Mock's behavior immediately following the incident. One neighbor, Alyssa Castro, described seeing a blood-stained woman approaching her vehicle. Castro recounted that Mock asked her to call 911.

"There was a woman who approached our vehicle with like blood, like her hands were filled, her body was filled with blood," Castro said. Mock allegedly took Castro's phone and returned to the house before making the emergency call herself, claiming she had stabbed her mother in self-defense.

Angelynn Mock enjoyed a notable career as a news anchor. She worked at Fox 2 News in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and has held various positions in other media outlets, including KOKH Fox 25 in Oklahoma City. Her early career includes reporting for ABC's KLKN TV and serving as a sports anchor at CNBC's KECI-TV.

She later transitioned into sales, and was currently working for a data management software company at the time of her arrest, per her LinkedIn profile.

Mock's motive for the alleged crime is not clear at this time. Information about her initial court appearance is currently unavailable.