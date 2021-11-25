Who is Angeline Lodice? New Orleans Stripper Who Performed Oral Sex on 4-Year-Old Boy, Had Sex with a Dog, Gets 20 Years in Prison

A former New Orleans stripper who was accused of raping a 4-year-old boy and having sex with a dog has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Angeline Lodice, 33, of Old Jefferson was handed the sentence without the possibility of release after she pleaded guilty to forcible rape, possession of child pornography involving a juvenile under 13 and sexual battery on Monday, as reported by NOLA.com.

Lodice has been behind bars at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna since her October 2014 arrest. Authorities had launched an investigation after the victim's father contacted them, according to court records.

The boy's father alleged that Lodice's relative gave him videos and photographs showing her performing oral sex on the 4-year-old sometime between late 2012 and October 2014. She was indicted by a grand jury in February 2015.

Lodice Claimed She Was Drugged at the Time of the Rape

When investigators questioned her over the disturbing content, Lodice confessed to being the woman in the images and videos but claimed she had been drugged at the time. She also insisted she could not identify the child, according to an arrest affidavit.

Authorities also reviewed another video showing Lodice having sexual intercourse with a dog. However, Jefferson Parish prosecutors did not pursue charges since the incident took place in St. Landry Parish. As part of Lodice's plea deal, the aggravated rape count against Lodice was reduced to forcible rape. She faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty of the former charge.

A judge ultimately sentenced her to 20 years for forcible rape, as well as possession of child pornography. The judge also sentenced Lodice, who must register as a sex offender, to 10 years for sexual battery, which she'll serve concurrently with no parole or probation, NOLA.com reported.

In 2015, a lawyer for Lodice said she planned to plead not guilty by reason of insanity and would undergo psychiatric and psychological evaluations.