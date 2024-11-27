Who Is Andrew Alexander? Meet the YouTube Star and Winner of Chicago's BTS Jungkook Lookalike Contest

A viral trend that began with a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest in Manhattan in October has now reached a new level, with BTS fans gathering for the latest celebrity lookalike event. The November 24 contest, held at Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chicago, brought fans together to compete for a $20 cash prize and a bottle of Soju. But it was the winner, Andrew Alexander, who stole the spotlight.

Andrew, a YouTube personality and third-year university student from California, flew to Chicago specifically for the event. He became a familiar face to BTS fans, thanks to a viral video his sister posted four years ago, titled "I turned my brother into BTS Jungkook." In the video, Andrew's sister, Ashley, showed how he resembled the K-pop idol, even though Andrew himself never openly acknowledged the similarity. Nonetheless, BTS fans were quick to make the connection, and Andrew's likeness to Jungkook became a topic of conversation across social media.

On the day of the contest, fans gathered at Ping Tom Memorial Park, and videos quickly surfaced online, showcasing Andrew and the other finalists dressed in black outfits, typical of Jungkook's style. The competition quickly escalated in significance, especially when Andrew's victory was confirmed. His sisters, Ashley and Amber, documented the entire process on social media, providing behind-the-scenes glimpses into how they "Jungkook-ified" Andrew, drawing the singer's famous tattoos and even suggesting a lip ring for his final look. Andrew also showed up with eyebrow and ear piercings, mimicking Jungkook's signature style.

Ashley, who had previously uploaded the transformation video years ago, shared moments of the contest, saying in the caption, "He flew from LA, we flew from NY." Their emotional connection to the event was clear, as Amber posted a heartfelt message, saying, "After years of getting comments saying he looks like Jungkook, @andrewalexander WON THE LOOKALIKE COMPETITION." The contest was an emotional full-circle moment for the Alexander family, particularly given the years of fan comments pointing out Andrew's resemblance to the BTS star.

The announcement of Andrew's win sparked a wave of reactions from fans. Many supported the decision, with one commenter declaring, "Andrew is actually the ONLY one who looked like Jungkook." Others, unfamiliar with the Alexander siblings' YouTube journey, were surprised by the popularity of the victory, with one fan quipping, "If Andrew didn't win, I would have hosted another one to make sure he won." Some fans joked about Jungkook himself being crowned his own lookalike, saying, "Kinda crazy how they let Jungkook win his own lookalike competition."

The event highlighted how lookalike contests, which were once rare, have now become mainstream. This competition was a testament to the enduring connection between fans and their idols, and for Andrew, it was a moment of validation after years of online comparisons. For BTS fans, this contest will go down in history as a significant part of the ongoing "Jungkook lore."