Who Is Andre Howard? The 10-Year-Old Superhero Who Saved His Sister in the Philadelphia Plane Crash, Survives Critical Head Injury

A 10-year-old boy heroically protected his little sister during a tragic plane crash in Philadelphia last week. Andre Howard is now recovering after being impaled in the head by a piece of metal from the falling aircraft, his family said.

The Mexico-bound air ambulance crashed near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. Howard, his father, and two siblings were inside their car, on their way to get doughnuts, when the tragedy unfolded. The crash claimed seven lives and injured many others.

'Get Down!' – Boy Shields Sister in Chaos

Andre's father, also named Andre Howard, recalled the horrifying moment. "We heard what we thought was a car crash," he told ABC 6 Action News. "Then we saw fire in the sky and debris flying everywhere."

In that moment of chaos, young Andre instinctively protected his sister. "He told her, 'Get down!' and grabbed her," his father said. "Then I heard glass shattering. I turned around, and there was a piece of metal from the plane sticking out of my son's head."

A good Samaritan rushed over to help. He took off his shirt and applied pressure to the boy's head. A city police officer quickly transported Andre to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery.

'They Told Us He Wouldn't Make It'

The elder Howard said medical staff did not expect his son to survive. "They told us my son wasn't supposed to make it," he said. "They also told us they don't usually handle children's trauma cases, but they did for us. That was nothing but God."

Andre's mother, Lashawn Hamiel, struggled to process what had happened. "As a mother, what am I supposed to do?" she said. "But he's strong. He's pushing through. He's a jokester, but he's strong. He's a superhero."

His father agreed, calling the boy his hero. "To face death yesterday and be talking today—after stepping up to protect his sister—it's amazing," he said. "I train him and his brothers to act on instinct, and he did."

Seven Lives Lost in Tragic Crash

The Learjet 55 was carrying medical personnel and a patient to Mexico when it crashed. The victims included 11-year-old Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, 31. The plane's captain, Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, and co-pilot, Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, also perished. Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, and a bystander on the ground were also killed.

In addition to the fatalities, 22 people suffered injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Andre's bravery in the face of disaster has inspired many. His family remains grateful for his survival and the kindness of strangers who rushed to help. As he recovers, his story stands as a testament to courage and the instinct to protect loved ones in times of crisis.