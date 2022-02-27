Who Is Anastasia Lenna? Former Miss Grand Ukraine Takes Up Gun to Join Fight Against Russia

Almost everyone in Ukraine is standing by the side of President Volodymyr Zelensky to fight the Russia. The latest is a beauty queen Anastasia Lenna, Ukraine's 2015 representative in the Miss Grand International beauty contest, who has stepped outside to protect her motherland and has reportedly joined the Ukrainian military to safeguard her nation.

Following in the footsteps of Zelenskyy, thousands of civilians in Ukraine have stepped outside in the war situation to defend their motherland from the Russian invasion, and many have also volunteered to take up arms to support their country's military. Leena is reportedly one of those true patriots.

Fighting for Her Country

Lenna has been posting several Instagram stories about the Ukraine-Russia war since the Russian invasion. Recently, she also posted a series of images of herself in military uniform and holding a gun.

"Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" read one of her posts made in English on Saturday, accompanied by a photo of armed soldiers blocking a roadway.

She has also shared a photo showing soldiers walking with Ukrainian President Zelensky, and described him as a "true and strong leader." In yet another post, she joking wrote: "Our [Ukraine's] army is fighting in such a way that NATO should apply for entry into Ukraine."

Understandably, Leena is a true patriot and her decision to trade her high heels for combat boots shows her passion to serve her country.

Leena has also been continuously asking for support and for donations to the Ukrainian armed forces.

True Patriot

The stunning looking model has at the same time come forward as an example to many Ukrainians to take up guns and serve their country in the time of crisis. The marketing and management graduate from Kyiv's Slavistik University has previously shared images on her Facebook page of herself in full military regalia holding airsoft pistols in wild regions for fun.

She now appears to be using lead bullets instead of plastic pellets.

According to her Miss Grand International profile, she had previously worked as a model and public relations manager in Turkey, a far cry from the battlefield bloodshed. She has also worked as a translator and speaks five languages.

Leena's entry into the armed forces comes as the Ukrainian army and several other civilians construe to fight against the Russia forces for the fourth day now. Russia is now just miles away from the capital Kyiv, while fierce battle continues in the city of Kharkiv.

Footage circulated on social media on Sunday morning show Russian trucks moving through the city, which is located in Eastern Ukraine near the Russian border and is Ukraine's second largest with a population of 1.4 million people. However, Ukrainian forces are putting up a brave fight and heavy Russian casualties are being reported.