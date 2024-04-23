Who is Ana Estrada? Peruvian Woman with Degenerative Illness Dies by Euthanasia After Landmark Ruling

Ana Estrada, a 47-year-old woman from Peru suffering from a rare degenerative illness, has passed away after opting for euthanasia following a significant legal battle. Her lawyer, Josefina Miro Quesada, confirmed the news on Monday.

Estrada battled polymyositis, a condition causing muscle weakness, for thirty years, leaving her bedridden and dependent on a ventilator for breathing support.

The psychologist took her fight to court in 2016, seeking access to euthanasia, which was illegal in Peru. In 2022, the Supreme Court of Peru granted her an exemption, allowing her to end her life with medical assistance.

"Estrada's passing leaves us thankful to all who supported her decision with love," stated Miro Quesada.

Euthanasia remains illegal in most countries, including Peru, which is predominantly Roman Catholic. However, some Latin American nations like Colombia, Ecuador, and Cuba permit it under certain conditions.

In a previous interview with Reuters, Estrada expressed hopes that her case would establish a legal precedent for assisted suicide rights. Although Peruvian law still penalizes assisting in suicide, the Supreme Court's ruling exempted the doctor who provided the medication to end Estrada's life from punishment.

Estrada, reflecting on her situation after the court's decision, said, "My body fails, but my mind and spirit are happy. I want the last moments of my life to be just like this."