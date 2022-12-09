Who is Ana D'Ettorre? Ohio High School Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with 14-Year-Old Student

A former teacher with Lakota Local Schools in Butler County, Ohio, stands accused of having sex with a junior high student.

Ana D'Ettorre, 24, was an art teacher at Liberty Junior School, appeared in court on Thursday, on charges of engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old student.

Relationship Started Over Snapchat, Led to Multiple Sexual Encounters

The charges against D'Ettorre were first reported by FOX19 when a Butler County grand jury indicted her last month. A newly obtained police report provides additional details into the allegations.

On the afternoon of Aug. 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to the school, where someone affiliated with the student claimed the 14-year-old was having "a sexual relationship" with D'Ettorre, according to the police report.

The person, whose affiliation with the student has been redacted, told officers the student admitted to having sex with D'Ettorre. That person told police the relationship began through exchanging photos through Snapchat "and then spending time outside of school."

Student Snuck Out of Home to Meet D'Ettorre for Sex

D'Ettorre met the victim while working at Liberty Junior, according to court documents. She was no longer a teacher at the school at the time of the officers' response on Aug. 30, and the prosecutor's office says alleged crimes took place after her last day of teaching.

D'Ettorre's last day with the district was May 4, according to a district spokesperson. There were allegedly three separate sexual encounters. The first encounter allegedly happened May 21.

Sometime in late July or early August, the student allegedly snuck out of his or her father's house in the middle of the night to meet with D'Ettorre, who allegedly picked the student up and drove to Monroe Park where they had sex. Police identified D'Ettorre after the student's father showed them a text from a number traced back to her regarding the alleged sexual relationship.

A Butler County grand jury indicted D'Ettorre on a felony charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 11 counts of disseminating material harmful to juveniles. A judge set her bond at $10,000 in court Thursday. She has been ordered to stay away from the victim and have no unsupervised contact with children.

School District Releases Statement

A spokesperson for the Lakota Local Schools told the Enquirer they were notified of an investigation involving D'Ettorre at the start of the current school year and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

"We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students," Lakota Director of School and Community Relations Betsy Fuller said in a statement obtained by the Enquirer.

The statement went on to say that the district did not receive any complaints or concerns about D'Ettore's behavior during her time at Lakota.