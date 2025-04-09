Who Is Amer Mohammad Saada Rabee? American 'terrorist' Teen Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in West Bank Amid Explosive Tensions—Family Demands U.S. Action

A 14-year-old American citizen, Amer Mohammad Saada Rabee, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya on April 6. Amer, originally from Saddle Brook, New Jersey, had moved to the West Bank with his family several years ago. His death has sparked outrage among Palestinian American communities and calls for a U.S. investigation.

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), soldiers opened fire on three individuals who they said were throwing rocks at civilian vehicles on a nearby highway. The IDF claimed that the teens posed a serious threat, stating, "The soldiers opened fire toward the terrorists who were endangering civilians, eliminating one terrorist and hitting two additional terrorists." Amer was one of the teens hit by gunfire and was later confirmed dead. Two other 15-year-olds were injured.

Amer's family strongly disputes the Israeli military's version of events. His father, Mohammed Rabee, said the boys had simply gone to a nearby farm to pick green almonds. He described Amer as a kind, well-behaved boy and a dedicated student. "Not a single person ever complained about him," he said. After hearing that his son was shot, he contacted the U.S. Embassy in search of help, only to later receive confirmation that Amer had died. The family said his body had multiple bullet wounds.

The incident has deeply affected Palestinian American communities both in the West Bank and in New Jersey. A memorial gathering was held at the Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton, New Jersey, where Amer's uncle is a board member. The center released a statement mourning his death, saying, "Amer's death was entirely preventable and horrifically unjust. He was a child with an entire life ahead of him."

Amer's funeral was held the following day in Turmus Ayya. Hundreds of mourners walked through the streets with his body, chanting and expressing their grief and anger. Family members from the U.S., including his cousins and uncles from Wayne, New Jersey, traveled to the West Bank to attend the funeral. His cousin, Mahmoud Ijbara, recalled a heartbreaking moment when Amer's mother kissed her son goodbye. "There are tears in my eyes," he said. "It's tough for me as a cousin — imagine what it's like for his mother."

Turmus Ayya is home to a large number of Palestinian Americans. The town becomes a popular gathering place during the summer, as many families send their children there to learn about their heritage and culture. The town's mayor has estimated that about 85% of the population holds dual U.S.-Palestinian citizenship.

The U.S. State Department confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the West Bank and said it had contacted Israeli officials. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family," the statement read. The department acknowledged the IDF's statement and said it was aware that Israel is conducting an investigation into the incident.

This shooting comes amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank. Violence has surged since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed hundreds. Since then, the United Nations reports that over 900 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank, while about 30 Israelis have also died.

In response to ongoing violence, including attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers, the Biden administration and several European countries imposed sanctions on extremist settlers earlier this year. However, the Trump administration has since announced plans to send weapons to Israel, a move currently on hold due to concerns they could be misused.

As Amer's family continues to grieve, they are urging the U.S. government to investigate the killing and demand accountability. The Palestinian American Community Center echoed that call, saying the U.S. has a duty to protect its citizens abroad. "We are united in grief," their statement read, "but also in our hope for a future where such tragedies never happen again and justice is achieved for all."