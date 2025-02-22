Who Is Alnur Mussayev? Former Soviet Security Official, Makes Explosive Claims that Trump Was Recruited as Russian Spy

A former high-ranking Soviet KGB officer, Alnur Mussayev, has claimed that the agency recruited Donald Trump as a spy in 1987. Mussayev, who worked for the 6th Directorate of the USSR KGB, shared the information in a Facebook post. He alleged that Trump, then a 40-year-old businessman, was given the codename "Krasnov."

Mussayev stated that his department specialized in recruiting Western businessmen for intelligence purposes. "In 1987, I worked in the 6th Department of the KGB of the USSR in Moscow. Our primary task was acquiring spies and sources from among businessmen in capitalist countries," he wrote. He then claimed, "That year, our department recruited the 40-year-old businessman from the USA, Donald Trump, nicknamed 'Krasnov.'"

Who Is Alnur Mussayev?

Mussayev is a former Soviet and Kazakh intelligence officer. He started his career in the Soviet security services in 1979 and graduated from the KGB school in Minsk in 1980. From 1980 to 1986, he conducted counterintelligence missions in Iraq. He helped establish business ties with Saddam Hussein's government and oversaw the delivery of Soviet military equipment, including tanks.

Between 1986 and 1989, he served in a senior role in the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs, specifically in the 8th Main Directorate. His work earned him two medals and the prestigious Order of the Red Star.

Career in Post-Soviet Russia and Kazakhstan

Following the collapse of the USSR, Mussayev took on a leading role in Kazakhstan's security forces. He served as the Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (KNB) in two separate terms—first from May 1997 to September 1998 and later from August 1999 to May 2001. He worked under President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

However, his relationship with the Kazakh leadership soured. In 2007, he fled to Austria, citing corruption within the Kazakh government. Authorities in Kazakhstan convicted him in absentia for multiple offenses.

Legal Troubles in Austria

Mussayev's past caught up with him again in 2015 when he faced serious criminal charges in Austria. He was accused of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of two bankers in a case known as the "Nurbank case." The case sparked international attention, as it involved powerful political and financial figures from Kazakhstan.

Trump's Alleged Russian Ties

The claim that Trump was recruited as a KGB asset is not new, but Mussayev's statements add to ongoing speculation about Trump's past connections to Russia. The former U.S. president has repeatedly denied any links to Russian intelligence. The Kremlin has also dismissed such allegations in the past.

Mussayev's post has sparked debate, but there is no official verification of his claims. Trump has faced multiple accusations regarding his ties to Russia, especially during his presidency. However, no concrete evidence has emerged proving that he was ever a KGB recruit.

As of now, Trump has not responded to Mussayev's statements. The claims remain unverified and are likely to fuel further discussions about Trump's past dealings with Russia.