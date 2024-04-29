Former Russian citizen Aliia Roza has a story that sounds like it's straight out of a spy thriller. She's recently opened up about her past, revealing a world of intrigue and danger.

Growing up in a family connected to high-ranking military figures in the Soviet Union, Roza had dreams of pursuing fashion design. However, her path took a drastic turn when she was selected for a special government program at the age of 18. This program wasn't your typical spy training. It focused on using psychology and seduction to extract information from targets.

Roza's training wasn't easy. From a young age, she was taught skills like martial arts and how to present herself convincingly. She was told that vulnerability was not an option. Only those with family ties to the military elite could enter this program, making it highly exclusive.

Over time, Roza became adept at the art of manipulation. She learned how to dress, speak, and act in ways that would make her targets trust her. It wasn't just about sex, she explained; it was about getting into the minds of her targets and making them believe in her.

For years, Roza believed she was doing important work, fighting against crime and saving children. But eventually, she began to see things differently. She realized she had been manipulated herself, made to believe she was a hero when she was really just a pawn in someone else's game.

Her perspective changed when she fell in love with a man she was meant to spy on. This sparked a desire for freedom that led her to flee Moscow, leaving behind everything she had ever known.

Today, Roza lives in Los Angeles, grateful for the chance to be a parent and live life on her own terms. She hopes that by sharing her story, she can shed light on the dark side of espionage and the importance of staying true to oneself amidst the pressures of manipulation and deceit.

Roza's journey serves as a reminder that sometimes the most courageous act is breaking free from the chains of deception and embracing the freedom to live authentically.