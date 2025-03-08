Who Is Alexandra Bialousow? Woman Arrested for Starting 2,000-Acre South Carolina Wildfire

Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a woman accused of starting the Covington Drive wildfire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres in the Myrtle Beach area.

Alexandra Bialousow, 40, was taken into custody on Thursday, March 6, according to jail records from Horry County. She is facing charges for negligently allowing a fire to spread and violating state fire regulations. Officials say she started the fire in a backyard fire pit on March 1, and it quickly got out of control.

Fire Started in Backyard

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, Bialousow ignited the fire in the Covington Lake neighborhood. An arrest warrant states that she did not have an adequate water source nearby or any tools to control the flames.

Neighbors reported seeing her start the fire before it spread beyond her property. The wildfire moved rapidly into surrounding woods, fueled by dry conditions and wind. Firefighters have been battling the blaze for days.

Containment Efforts Underway

As of Friday morning, the fire remained active. Officials said it was at least 50% contained. Firefighters were helped by improving weather conditions, including reduced wind speeds.

Rainfall in the Carolinas on Wednesday brought some relief, and more rain was expected Sunday night into Monday. Fire crews hoped this would further slow the spread.

The National Guard has been assisting with firefighting efforts. Their helicopters have completed 526 water drops, releasing over 602,000 gallons of water onto the flames. "This mission has required teamwork, endurance, and unwavering commitment," the National Guard stated.

State of Emergency Declared

The wildfire is one of several that have hit South Carolina in recent days. Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday, March 2. This allowed officials to allocate more resources to fight the fires.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission's fire map shows that Covington Drive is the only major fire in the region still not fully contained. Officials are urging residents to follow fire safety guidelines to prevent further outbreaks.

Bialousow Remains in Jail

As of now, Bialousow remains in jail without a set bail amount. If convicted, she could face significant penalties under state fire laws.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the wildfire. They are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

The Covington Drive wildfire has caused significant damage, but no injuries or home losses have been reported so far. Officials are working to prevent further spread and protect surrounding communities.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.