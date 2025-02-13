Who Is Alexander Vinnik? Trump Agreed to Swap Russian Bitcoin Fraud Suspect in Exchange for Release of American Teacher Marc Fogel

President Trump agreed to swap Russian detainee Alexander Vinnik, a suspected cybercrime kingpin and Bitcoin fraud, in exchange for the release of American educator Marc Fogel, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Vinnik was first arrested in Greece in 2017 before being extradited to France and later to the U.S. to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

For six years before his arrest, Vinnik oversaw the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange, which processed transactions exceeding $9 billion. Vinnik laundered $4 billion through the exchange. In May, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering and was facing a 20-year prison sentence but will now be freed by the U.S.

Costly Swap

Vinnik had failed to register BTC-e as a money services business in the U.S., despite serving numerous American customers. The Department of Justice said that his case showed the agency's global reach in combating cybercrime.

Fogel arrived back in the U.S. on Tuesday night after spending three and a half years imprisoned in Russia on marijuana-related charges.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that he received a call the previous day confirming Fogel's release by Russia. Following Trump's instructions, he then arranged for Fogel's return to the U.S.

"I would say that without President Trump's election, none of this would've happened," Witkoff said of the exchange, noting that the agreement "came together" in the last few days.

The envoy also mentioned that Saudi Arabia played a role in finalizing the prisoner exchange.

On Tuesday night, the president welcomed Fogel to the White House and personally gave him a tour of the Lincoln Bedroom.

Upon stepping off the plane and setting foot on American soil, Fogel kneeled down and kissed the ground.

Back Home after a Difficult Time

Fogel also praised Trump, calling him a "hero" during his White House visit. "I want you to know that I am not a hero in this at all. And President Trump is a hero," the former detainee said late Tuesday night.

"I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now. I want you to know that I am not a hero in this at all. And President Trump is a hero," Fogel said after meeting Trump. "These men that came from the diplomatic service are heroes," Fogel continued.

"The senators and representatives that passed legislation in my honor—they got me home—they are heroes."

"I am in awe of what they all did." House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), and Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) were among several prominent figures who stood behind the president, eagerly waiting to shake hands with an overjoyed Fogel.

Fogel was detained in Russia for the past three and a half years after being arrested with what he insisted was legally prescribed marijuana. He recounted the harrowing experience of his imprisonment, revealing that he spent more than 100 days in medical facilities and underwent over 400 injections during his time behind bars.