Trump Threatens Hamas to Free all Remaining Hostages by Saturday Noon or He Will Cancel Ceasefire Deal and 'Let All Hell Break Loose'

President Donald Trump issued a chilling warning to the Hamas militant group on Monday night, demanding the release of all 76 remaining hostages by noon on Saturday. If they failed to comply, he said he would allow Israel to cancel the ongoing ceasefire and "let hell break out" in the Middle East.

Trump made these remarks while signing executive orders in the Oval Office Monday evening, following Hamas' announcement that it was canceling a planned hostage release. However, the president acknowledged that the final decision on whether to end the ceasefire—which began on January 20—ultimately rests with the Israeli government if Hamas fails to release all the hostages.

Putting Hamas Under Pressure

"As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock — I think it's an appropriate time — I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, without clarifying which time zone the deadline referred to.

"I'd say they ought to be returned by 12 o'clock on Saturday. And if they're not returned—all of them, not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two—by Saturday at 12 o'clock. And after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out."

Trump did not dismiss the possibility of sending U.S. troops to the region, telling reporters, "We'll see what happens." However, he did not elaborate on his statement about "all hell breaking loose."

"You'll find out, and they'll find out too. Hamas will find out what I mean," he said, without specifying whether he was referring to Israeli or U.S. military action.

Trump later clarified that he was speaking for "myself" and stressed that Israel had the authority to "override" any remarks he made.

"But from myself, Saturday at 12 o'clock, and if they're not, they're not here, all hell is going to break out," the president reiterated.

Trump Clams Hamas Mistreating Hostages

Trump said he feared many, if not all, of the remaining hostages may be dead and accused Hamas of mistreating those who had been freed. Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy—three Israelis released by Hamas on Saturday—were found to be severely malnourished, having lost significant weight after being held captive for the past 16 months.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas had committed to releasing 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a cessation of hostilities.

Three more hostages were set to be freed on Saturday, but Hamas claimed Israel had failed to fulfill its part of the agreement, citing recent Israeli shelling and gunfire in Gaza, along with inadequate aid delivery.

Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, said that the militant group sought something in exchange for Israel allegedly violating the ceasefire agreement.

"Hostages who were scheduled to be released next Saturday ... will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively," Obeida wrote on X.

Trump's comments come five days after he said he was planning to take control of the Gaza Strip, develop the land, and relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries without allowing them the right to return.

Trump has previously indicated his desire for Egypt and Jordan to accept over 2 million Palestinians, suggesting on Monday night that he might cut off aid to these countries if they refuse.