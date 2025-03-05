Who Is Al Green? The Congressman Removed After Clashing with Trump in Congress

.S. Representative Al Green was removed from the House chamber after interrupting President Donald Trump's address to Congress. Green, who represents Texas' 9th Congressional District, loudly protested during the speech, sparking immediate backlash from Republican lawmakers.

As Trump spoke, Green stood up, shook his cane, and shouted, "You don't have a mandate!" His outburst was met with chants of "USA! USA! USA!" from Republican members. Security officials quickly intervened and escorted Green out of the chamber.

Who Is Al Green?

Al Green has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for nine terms. He is known as a strong advocate for civil rights and a vocal critic of Trump. Green currently sits on the Financial Services Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security.

On the Financial Services Committee, he serves on three subcommittees: Diversity and Inclusion; Housing, Community Development, and Insurance; and Oversight and Investigations. He is the Chair of the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee.

On the Homeland Security Committee, he is a member of the Emergency Preparedness, Response, & Recovery subcommittee and the Border Security, Facilitation, & Operations subcommittee.

Green's Background and Political Career

Al Green was born on September 1, 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He pursued education at Florida A&M University, Howard University, and the Tuskegee Institute. Though he did not complete an undergraduate degree, he enrolled at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law. He earned his Juris Doctorate in 1973.

Green began his career in public service as a Justice of the Peace in Harris County, Texas. He held the position for 26 years before retiring in 2004. Later that year, he successfully ran for Congress, representing Houston's 9th District.

His upbringing was humble. His mother worked as a maid, and his father was a mechanic's helper. Despite financial hardships, Green pursued a legal career and built a reputation as a champion for social justice.

Past Clashes with Trump

This is not the first time Green has taken a stand against Trump. He previously introduced articles of impeachment against the former president multiple times. Green has accused Trump of inciting racial division and undermining democratic institutions.

His latest protest adds to a long history of confrontations between the two. Green has frequently criticized Trump's policies, especially on immigration, healthcare, and civil rights.

Reactions to the Incident

The incident quickly became a hot topic on social media. Supporters praised Green for speaking out, while critics accused him of disrespecting the office of the president. Republican lawmakers condemned his actions as disruptive and unprofessional.

A spokesperson for Green later defended his actions, stating that he was exercising his right to free speech. "Congressman Green has always been a fighter for justice. He stood up today because he believes the president does not represent the will of the people," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Trump continued his speech uninterrupted, addressing key issues such as national security, the economy, and healthcare. The White House has not officially commented on Green's removal.

What's Next?

Green's removal from the chamber is unlikely to silence him. He remains a key voice in progressive politics and continues to push for reforms. His supporters believe this incident will only strengthen his resolve.

As the political divide in Washington grows, moments like these highlight the tensions between lawmakers and the administration. With upcoming elections on the horizon, such confrontations may become even more frequent.

Green, undeterred by the backlash, is expected to continue his advocacy for social justice and civil rights. His stance against Trump has solidified his position as one of the most outspoken members of Congress.