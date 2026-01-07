Who Is Aimee Bock? Mastermind Behind $250M Minnesota Somali Welfare Fraud Ordered by Judge to Surrender Porsche, Luxury Goods

The disgraced founder of a Minnesota nonprofit, who was convicted of orchestrating a $250 million welfare fraud, was ordered by a judge last week to give up her Porsche, luxury handbags, and millions of dollars obtained through the scheme.

Aimee Bock, 44, the mastermind behind the Feeding Our Future scandal, was convicted in March on federal charges including wire fraud, bribery, and conspiracy in connection with the nation's largest Covid-19 fraud scheme. Over 57 people have been convicted in the case, most of them members of Minnesota's Somali community—though Bock is not. As the convictions have mounted, the scandal has grown far beyond the state, drawing intense national attention.

Paying Back Siphoned Wealth

A federal judge issued a preliminary order on Dec. 30 asking Bock—who is not Somali—to surrender a staggering amount of money and many of her most valuable possessions. Under the order, Bock must forfeit roughly $5.2 million held in her nonprofit's bank accounts, along with a Porsche Panamera and dozens of electronic devices, including laptops, iPads, and iPhones.

The list also includes a diamond necklace, bracelet, and earrings, as well as a Louis Vuitton purse and backpack, according to multiple reports.

The scope of the Feeding Our Future case continues to grow. So far, the Justice Department has secured convictions against 57 people and brought charges against 78 defendants tied to the scheme.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that 72 of those charged are of Somali descent, and five suspects are believed to be fugitives currently in Africa. Beyond luxury cars and high-end fashion, prosecutors allege that defendants funneled millions of dollars in stolen taxpayer funds overseas, sending money to destinations in East Africa and the Middle East.

Inviting More Trouble

Last month, the attorney general said the full scope of the fraud may be even larger than first believed, estimating that the "ultimate price tag" could reach as high as $400 million.

So far, investigators have managed to recover only about $75 million of the stolen money, a small fraction of what prosecutors believe was taken, according to the Daily Mail.

The Feeding Our Future case recently returned to the national spotlight after President Trump publicly expressed anger over what he described as widespread fraud in Minnesota.

Around the same time, independent journalist Nick Shirley came up with reports focusing on daycare centers in the state, raising questions about whether some were operating as fraudulent businesses.

Together, the comments and reporting reignited public debate and renewed attention on one of the largest pandemic-era fraud cases in the country.