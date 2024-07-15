Who is Adam Britton? Monster Zoologist faces 249 Year in Prison for Sexually Assaulting and Killing 60 Dogs

The final hearing for Adam Britton, a British crocodile expert accused of horrific crimes against animals, was adjourned on Thursday. Britton, facing 249 years in prison for rape, torture, and killing of dozens of dogs in Australia, will now have his case heard in August.

Last year, Britton pleaded guilty to over 60 charges of animal cruelty. On Thursday, NT Supreme Court Judge Michael Grant cleared the courtroom of staff and animal rights activists, citing the potential for the material to cause psychological harm.

"In my assessment, the material has the potential to cause nervous shock or some other psychological disturbance," Judge Grant said. He described Britton's actions as "grotesque cruelty to animals."

While awaiting the final verdict, Britton's lawyer presented a new report detailing Britton's mental state after nearly 30 hours of psychological treatment in prison. The lawyer argued that remorse and insight into his actions are indicators of rehabilitative potential.

"Remorse is considered evidence of rehabilitative prospects, as is insight," the lawyer said. He requested a reduction in Britton's sentence, citing a lifelong condition that contributed to his behavior.

Adam Britton, born in West Yorkshire in 1971, studied zoology at the University of Leeds and later earned a PhD from the University of Bristol. While working as a senior researcher at Charles Darwin University, Britton was charged with numerous offenses, including animal cruelty and sexual abuse. He also faces accusations of possessing and transmitting child abuse material and 37 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

During the hearing, Britton's defense team claimed he was not fully responsible for his actions, citing a condition known as "paraphilia" during the two-year period when he committed his crimes, according to The Sun.

What is Paraphilia?

Paraphilia is characterized by abnormal sexual behavior or impulses involving recurring intense sexual fantasies and urges, as defined by WebMD. Individuals with paraphilia may engage in sexual activities with unusual objects, activities, or situations not typically considered sexually arousing by others. This condition can cause significant distress and have serious social and legal consequences.

Britton's crimes include torturing and killing dogs at his home in Darwin, Australia, and recording the acts. He had a "torture room" in a shipping container where he sexually assaulted the dogs.