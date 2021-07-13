Who is Abigail Elphick? Victoria's Secret 'Karen' Attacks Black Woman, Tells Cops She's Threatening Her After Faking Mental Breakdown

Video footage of a "Karen" faking a mental breakdown and then calling the cops after attacking a black woman at a Victoria's Secret outlet in New Jersey, is being widely circulated on social media.

In eight-part video series shared on YouTube, Ijeoma Ukenta said she went to the Victoria's Secret store because she had a coupon for a free panty but she was assaulted and harassed by a "Karen" at the Short Hills Mall, and neither mall security nor the police did anything about it.

'Don't Record Me'

The first video starts off with the woman, who is white, attacking Ukenta, who is of Nigerian origin, and then immediately breaking out the crocodile tears as soon as she realizes that she is being recorded.

"She just tried to run and hit me," Ukenta says behind the camera. "I didn't try to hit you. Please don't record me," the woman says as she continues sobbing hysterically while crouched on the floor. The woman then claims Ukenta is threatening her before repeatedly asking her to stop recording her as she was having a "mental breakdown." At one point in the video, the woman tries to fake fainting and falls to the floor in a staggered manner.

'Get Her Away From Me'

In the second video, "Karen" continues freaking out over the fact that she's being recorded and asks the store's employees to "get her phone away."

"Get away from me," the woman screams at the top of her lungs as she chases Ukenta around the store. Ukenta says she's recording to protect herself. "Once the law get here, who are they going to believe? Her white a*s or my black a*s?," she says.

The white woman then calls 911 and tells the responder that Ukenta is "threatening" her. "Get the cops here, please," she says while sobbing over the phone. "This is how black people be dying," Ukenta can be heard saying. "See what these people do? They call in a panic and tell police that you doing something to them when you clearly saw her chasing me around the store."

Mall Security, Police Refuse to Help Ukenta

Once security arrives, Ukenta explains the events that led her to pull out her phone and start recording. She said she was going through sale items when the "Karen" started "skimming through the clothes" in her face. "I said 'excuse me?' Then she just completely went over to them [store employees] and asked them to call security."

In the next video, Ukenta now has to deal with one of police officers who shows up at the store thanks to the 911 call made by the woman. The officer refuses to escort the woman out of the store and Ukenta expresses her frustration that had the tables been turned things would have played out differently.

The "Karen" is then seen sobbing while she talks to the police officers. The video ends with the officer Ukenta previously spoke to asking her to email them the video footage.

Who is Abigail Elphick?

In a follow-up video, Ukenta provides an update from the police station and shares the police report on the incident, which identifies the white woman as Abigail Elphick, a teacher's aide at a high school in New Jersey.

According to the police report, Elphick later acknowledged to the officers that she was wrong and was afraid about losing her job and her apartment if the video went viral on social media.

Ukenta's GoFundMe Page

Ukenta has now set up a GoFundMe page as she plans on taking legal action over the incident. The page has already amassed more than $25,000 in donations.

"I am a Black Muslimah Nigerian AM and I was treated like it was 1920 in Short Hills Mall. I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and and nothing was done by security nor the police. I'm looking to hire me an excellent attorney who can help me bring light to this wrong," she wrote in the description.

You can watch the remaining videos on Ukenta's YouTube channel for more updates.