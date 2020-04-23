Late pop icon Whitney Houston's life story will come alive on the big screen soon, in a biopic. The film titled "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" is in development with "The Photograph" director Stella Meghie helming it, reports variety.com.

The Whitney Houston Estate, Primary Wave, music producer Clive Davis and Anthony McCarten are producing the film about the iconic musician, who died in 2012 at the age of 48.

Pat Houston to produce

McCarten, whose credits include "The Two Popes", "Darkest Hour", "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "The Theory of Everything", is writing the script for "I Wanna Dance With Somebody".

Pat Houston will produce on behalf of the Houston Estate, Larry Mestel will produce on behalf of Primary Wave Music along with Denis O'Sullivan. McCarten will back through his Muse of Fire Productions banner.

An uneven journey

The singer's debut album, "Whitney Houston", released in 1985 and it featured classics such as "Greatest love of all" and "Saving all my love for you". Her other hits included "I wanna dance with somebody", "Didn't we almost have it all", "I'm your baby tonight" and "Million dollar bill".

She starred with Kevin Costner in 1992's romantic drama "The Bodyguard". The film's soundtrack won Grammys for album of the year and record of the year for the single "I will always love you". The later part of her life, despite fame, was overpowered with her reported erratic behaviour, drug abuse and tumultuous relationships.