A Texas sheriff's deputy named Conner Martin has been suspended after a video of him pinning down a Black teenage girl went viral on social media. In the seven-minute-long video, the white officer can be seen laying on top of a crying Black teenage girl named Nekia Trigg, who says, "I can't breathe" and vomits.

The video was posted on Facebook on July 28 after which the white police officer was identified as Conner Martin by the Texas sheriff's department at Kaufman County. According to the local residents, Trigg jumped in front of cars in traffic in Forney, Texas, most probably in a suicidal manner.

What Happened in the Viral Video?

Nekia Trigg's mother Antanique Ray can be heard telling the cop, "You don't have to ever hit her, okay? She will stay down." Ray slightly touches the cop's hand holding her daughter's wrist when Martin tells her to back off. "Do not touch me! Back up! Back up!" says Martin.

Meanwhile, Ray tells Martin to calm down as he lay back down on top of Trigg. One woman nearby is heard telling Trigg, "Just calm down" while another person exclaims, "It's 102 degrees out here." Trigg, 18, who is an African-American, was gasping for breath as she was in distress, foaming in the mouth vomited while being pinned down on the grass.

The video further captured Trigg's vomit coating her right cheek when Martin and another officer told her to roll over. Trigg, who is seen crying is then handcuffed while her mother screams at the white cop asking his name and badge number.

As the police officers walk Trigg to a patrol car, Martin yells, "Let go of her." The viral video further shows Ray arrested while one of the cops threaten bystanders with a Taser. The girl, who was recording the video revealed there were seven police officers.

According to reports, Trigg was taken to a hospital for a mental health check-up while Ray was charged with public servant assault and interference with public duties.

Martin's Body Camera Fell Off During The Incident?

After the disturbing video went viral on the internet, many people called the sheriff's office in Kaufman County requesting them to fire the deputy in question, according to reports. This led to an investigation into Martin, who was placed on administrative leave.

The sheriff's department also released the unedited footage of the incident captured on Martin's body camera, along with 911 calls. The police footage shows that Martin's body camera fell off as he struggled with the Black teen. The footage only shows the initial stages of the incident when Martin confronts Trigg. The viral video has been removed from social media.

A Texas sheriff's deputy named Conner Martin has been suspended after a video of him pinning down a Black teenage girl went viral on social media. In the seven-minute-long video, the white officer can be seen laying on top of a crying Black teenage girl named Nekia Trigg, who says, "I can't breathe" and vomits.

The video was posted on Facebook on July 28 after which the white police officer was identified as Conner Martin by the Texas sheriff's department at Kaufman County. According to the local residents, Trigg jumped in front of cars in traffic in Forney, Texas, most probably in a suicidal manner.

What Happened in the Viral Video?

Nekia Trigg's mother Antanique Ray can be heard telling the cop, "You don't have to ever hit her, okay? She will stay down." Ray slightly touches the cop's hand holding her daughter's wrist when Martin tells her to back off. "Do not touch me! Back up! Back up!" says Martin.

Meanwhile, Ray tells Martin to calm down as he lay back down on top of Trigg. One woman nearby is heard telling Trigg, "Just calm down" while another person exclaims, "It's 102 degrees out here." Trigg, 18, who is an African-American, was gasping for breath as she was in distress, foaming in the mouth vomited while being pinned down on the grass.

The video further captured Trigg's vomit coating her right cheek when Martin and another officer told her to roll over. Trigg, who is seen crying is then handcuffed while her mother screams at the white cop asking his name and badge number.

As the police officers walk Trigg to a patrol car, Martin yells, "Let go of her." The viral video further shows Ray arrested while one of the cops threaten bystanders with a Taser. The girl, who was recording the video revealed there were seven police officers.

According to reports, Trigg was taken to a hospital for a mental health check-up while Ray was charged with public servant assault and interference with public duties.

Martin's Body Camera Fell Off During The Incident?

After the disturbing video went viral on the internet, many people called the sheriff's office in Kaufman County requesting them to fire the deputy in question, according to reports. This led to an investigation into Martin, who was placed on administrative leave.

The sheriff's department also released the unedited footage of the incident captured on Martin's body camera, along with 911 calls. The police footage shows that Martin's body camera fell off as he struggled with the Black teen. The footage only shows the initial stages of the incident when Martin confronts Trigg. The viral video has been removed from social media.