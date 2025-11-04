White Teen Fatally Stabbed After Kicking Black Customer's Shopping Cart at Walmart

An 18-year-old was fatally stabbed afterpolice said he kicked the killer's shopping cart at a Walmart.

The Chatham County Police Department said it arrested 48-year-old Delano Middleton on Thursday after the 18-year-old was "stabbed during an altercation" on Oct. 23 at a Walmart on Whitemarsh Island, around eight miles east of Savannah.

The victim was identified as J.T. Schroeder. He succumbed to his injuries days after the stabbing. According to the police department, Middleton was exiting the Walmart when Schroeder kicked his shopping cart. The situation escalated and Middleton allegedly stabbed Schroeder multiple times.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, Schroeder was found with multiple stab wounds and lacerations, according to the police. Paramedics took Schroeder to a hospital, where he died the next day.

In the wake of Schroeder's death, Middleton was charged with murder, according to Chatham County court records. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea and does not currently have an attorney listed.

"My son was never, ever confrontational unless he was confronted first," Schroeder's father told a local news outlet. The father said when he was called about the incident, he rushed to the scene as quickly as possible. "I got over there as fast as I could and saw blood everywhere," he told the outlet. "He was literally stabbed over ten times until he finally bled out and died."

Middleton has a criminal history, with previous arrests on aggravated assault, battery, and weapons charges. He was on parole at the time of his arrest. He remains behind bars at the Chatham County Detention Center.