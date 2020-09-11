A video of a black woman calling a white man racist after cutting in line at a Wingstop restaurant has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared originally on Reddit by user MephistophelesGolden, shows the woman launching a profanity-laced verbal assault on the user and accusing him of being racist towards her after being confronted about jumping the queue at on of the fast-food chain's locations.

The user explained that due to the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions that have been enforced because of it, the restaurant required people to line up outside the restaurant and wait for their turn.

He was waiting in line and was third in a five-person queue when the black woman walked up to the store and instead of waiting in line, she went straight to the window demanding her food bypassing the line. When the user asked her if she had cut the line, she reacted angrily and also threatened him, which is when he pulled out his cellphone and started recording.

'You F*cking Racist B*tch'

The clip, starts off with the woman asking the restaurant employee to hurry up with her food while arguing with the man, calling him a "piece of sh*t."

"Just hurry up and give me my stuff so I can get the f*ck outta here," she adds before calling the user a "f*cking white boy."

"Racism...nice," the user says to her. "I don't give a f*ck. Call the police," the woman snaps back. "They're your people anyway, you Klansman. You f*cking b*tch." The word "Klansman" refers to a member of the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacist hate group that targets the black community.

The woman then tells the user she's not doing anything illegal. "I'm just getting my food, you f*cking white boy. You f*cking racist b*itch."

"I'm not racist," the user can be heard saying to the woman before telling her that she cut the line. "I don't give a f*ck about these people," she says about the people waiting in line to receive their order. Moments later, the employee brings out the woman's soda and hands it over to her.

"Get this f*cking white boy outta my face," she says as she leaves. "Yes, cause I'm white, right?" the user asks before the video ends. Watch the full clip below: