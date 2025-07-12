The White House set the internet alight Wednesday when it posted an image of former president Donald Trump transformed into Superman. The post, "Symbol of Hope. Truth. Justice. The American Way. Superman Trump" was met with immediate criticism from critics—and supporters.

The muscular imagery, showing Trump with a Superman cape, seemed designed as a rallying point. But for many users it was a distraction. Reactions flooded social media, with netizens demanding answers about the long-speculated Epstein client list. The fury rekindled arguments over Trump's former associations with the late Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of trafficking young women.

Critics described the post as a tactical move to distract from serious allegations. "A massive distraction launched by the Trump regime to hide his sordid history with Epstein," one user wrote on X. Others were simply in shock that a graphic of this nature emerged from an official White House account. Others criticized the page's professionalism and credibility.

But even Trump supporters said they were frustrated: they felt the post made fun of their intelligence and ignored more important issues. "Where's the Epstein list?" became a popular query in comment threads. Even though the Trump administration has insisted in the past that no such list exists, the public clamor for transparency has increased only in volume.

Dean Cain, who played Superman on the 1990s series Lois & Clark, added a laughing emoji. Cain is a very vocal Trump supporter and has also attacked new portrayals of Superman as "woke." He recently took aim at filmmaker James Gunn, who described Superman as a symbol of kindness and immigrant values.

The bizarre parody of the Trump Superman image was also mocked by several political groups. The X account "Republicans Against Trump" shared the photo with a snarky caption: "Hail Superman Trump. Totally normal stuff." Another user wrote, "The White House page is just a sloppy engagement farm now."

As the post spread, however, it redirected the focus to older questions about Epstein and who was affiliated with him. For many the picture is more than just a meme—it's a symbol of side-concealedness, furthering broader suspicions about transparency at the highest level.

The tide of revulsion does not appear to be slowing. Between amused responses and cries of wrath for justice, the Trump/Superman post has contributed to an already fiery political environment.