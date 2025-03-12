Elon Musk Calls Senator Mark Kelly 'Traitor' as Ex-NASA Astronaut Strikes Back

A fierce political clash erupted on social media after billionaire tech mogul and White House advisor Elon Musk labeled Democratic Senator Mark Kelly a "traitor." The dispute unfolded after Kelly visited Ukraine and publicly urged the United States to continue supporting the war-ravaged nation.

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy pilot, traveled to Ukraine over the weekend. His visit comes as the country continues its battle against Russian forces more than three years after the invasion began. The timing is particularly significant, as President Donald Trump is advocating for a swift resolution to the war. His administration has shifted toward a pro-Moscow stance, temporarily pausing military aid to Ukraine and pressuring Kyiv to engage in negotiations with Russia.

Following his trip, Kelly took to social media platform X to share his concerns. "Just left Ukraine. What I saw proved to me we can't give up on the Ukrainian people," he wrote. "Everyone wants this war to end, but any agreement has to protect Ukraine's security and can't be a giveaway to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

Kelly further criticized Trump's handling of the situation. "Donald Trump is trying to weaken Ukraine's hand, and we are owed an explanation," he added. His remarks quickly gained traction, drawing both support and criticism.

Musk Sparks Controversy

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is known for his outspoken political views and close ties to Trump. He is one of Trump's most significant financial backers for the 2024 presidential election, solidifying his influence in Republican politics. In response to Kelly's statement, Musk fired back with a blunt and incendiary comment: "You are a traitor."

Musk's accusation instantly fueled a heated debate, with political figures, analysts, and the public weighing in. Critics accused the billionaire of recklessly using inflammatory language against a U.S. senator and former military officer. Others defended Musk, arguing that U.S. involvement in Ukraine's war should be reconsidered.

Kelly Responds

Kelly did not hold back in his reply. "Traitor? Elon, if you don't understand that defending freedom is a basic tenet of what makes America great and keeps us safe, maybe you should leave it to those of us who do," he wrote. His response underscored his belief that supporting Ukraine aligns with American democratic values and national security interests.

The exchange between Musk and Kelly highlights the growing divisions in Washington over Ukraine policy. Trump's stance on the war has already created rifts within the Republican Party, with some lawmakers opposing his pivot toward Moscow. Many Democrats and foreign policy experts argue that weakening Ukraine's defense would embolden Putin and undermine global stability.

High-Stakes Negotiations

Meanwhile, diplomatic talks between Ukraine and the United States have taken center stage. Representatives from both nations met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss a potential ceasefire. However, Kyiv remains cautious, particularly as Trump's administration pushes for a resolution that may not include the security guarantees Ukraine seeks.

Trump's renewed contact with Putin has further complicated matters. His administration has exerted pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate, even as Russia continues its military offensives. The lack of clear security assurances for Ukraine has raised alarms among international allies, many of whom believe that a rushed peace deal could lea