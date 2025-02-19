White House Official Shuts Down Trump's Claim, Says Elon Musk is Not in Charge of DOGE, Has no "Formal Power" to Make Government Decisions

Elon Musk is not leading the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), despite claims made by former President Donald Trump, according to a White House official. Court documents released on Monday reveal that Musk's role is limited to being a senior advisor, not the head of the department.

Joshua Fisher, director of the White House's Office of Administration, clarified the matter in legal filings. "Mr. Musk has no greater authority than other senior White House advisors," Fisher stated. "Like others in similar roles, he has no formal power to make government decisions."

Trump's Claim Contradicted

In December, Trump announced that Musk, alongside businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, would lead DOGE. Ramaswamy later stepped away, leaving many to assume Musk was in charge. However, Fisher's declaration contradicts that assumption. "Mr. Musk is not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service or its temporary organization," he explained.

The issue gained attention after a lawsuit was filed by Democratic attorneys general. They sought a temporary restraining order to prevent Musk and DOGE from accessing sensitive government data or making staffing decisions.

Judge Raises Oversight Concerns

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan raised concerns over DOGE's operations. "This appears to be a private citizen directing an organization that is not a federal agency but has access to government functions," she said. "There is no clear oversight from Congress."

Last week, U.S. District Judge John Bates ruled that DOGE should be considered a federal agency. He pointed out that by avoiding this classification, it could bypass key government regulations, including the Freedom of Information Act and the Privacy Act.

DOGE Leadership Remains Unclear

Despite the legal debate, it is still unclear who officially runs DOGE. The controversy highlights ongoing concerns over government transparency and the influence of private individuals in federal operations.