Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they're stepping down from all Royal duties and will split their time between the United Kingdom and the United States also revealing that they ''plan to work to become financially independent''.

The couple has not specified where they would stay post leaving the Buckingham Palace and royal fans speculate the duo might make the US their permanent home.

Canada to be their permanent home?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their Christmas holiday on Vancouver Island in Canada and royal fans speculate that the couple have a newfound love to the place and plan to make it their permanent home, as the place is inaccessible to the paparazzi and the duo can live their new life privately, away from the hustle-bustle of the world.

United States to be their home?

The others speculate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to make the United States their permanent home as Meghan wants her son Archie to understand American values and culture. She has a keen interest moving back to her homeland right from the beginning and the couple will make America their own.

Will they retain Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as their home in the UK?

Now that Meghan and Harry will move out of the Buckingham Palace and the UK for good, questions are being raised on will the couple retain their Frogmore Cottage at Windsor. A little digging at the Royal website reveals that the property will now belong to Queen Elizabeth and Meghan and Harry can still use the Cottage with the permission of Her Majesty.

"Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage — with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen — as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom," the official website states.