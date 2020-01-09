In a shocking turn of events, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they're stepping down from all of their Royal duties and will begin splitting their time between the United Kingdom and the United States. After many months of discussions, the couple chose to let go of their Royal tag to have a simple life away from all the media glare.

The couple revealed they want their son Archie to embrace the culture of both the countries and took the drastic step which nobody had previously done at the Buckingham Palace.

What caused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to take such a drastic step?

1. Media brutality

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were subjected to harsh treatment from the British media and they were hit pieces against them every single day of the year since they tied the knot in May, 2018. From the outfits she don to the way she held Harry's hands, every minute detail was taken seriously which seemed unnecessary and that caused the couple distress.

Meghan also lashed out at the media for their negativity during the documentary 'Meghan & Harry: An African Journey' and Harry joined the bandwagon against the media too. However, the harsh treatment didn't stop and only escalated since then.

2. They longed for a private life

Right from the beginning, Meghan Markle dropped hints that she longed for a private life with her husband and child and the privy eyes of the camera is not her thing. She put family first than Royal duties and that finally brought the couple to the decision to leave behind their Royal duties.

3. Queen Elizabeth was upset with Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received the wrath of Queen Elizabeth for their handling of Royal duties and she snubbed the duo at many events. Insiders at the Buckingham Palace say the couple didn't gel well with the Queen and she was upset with the way they behaved in public and in front of the press.

For the Queen, the Palace and the Royal family name is everything and she wouldn't spare anyone tarnishing the image which she built for years together.

Here's what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said on Instagram

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

They stressed on having a private life and said, ''We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.''

''We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.''