The death of unarmed black suspect George Floyd due to police brutality has turned into mass movement that has impacted not just all the 50 states of the US, but its echoes can heard in United Kingdom, South Africa, South Korea to name a few where countries where protests in support of George Floyd has been organized.

It death has seen a drastic measure such as the complete disbanding of the Minneapolis Police has been introduced.

George Floyd, 46, will be buried in a grave next to his mother.

Hundreds of mourners filled the Fountain of Praise church as the service got underway on Tuesday, capping five days of public memorials in Minneapolis, North Carolina and Houston.

Watch live: George Floyd's funeral service in Houston via CBS News

Where to Watch George Floyd Funeral Online

You can also watch the funeral live on NBC. Live streaming of the funeral can also be watch on YouTube live streaming via CNBC Live.

You can also watch George Floyd Funeral live on Twitter. The funeral also being telecast live on KHOU. A live streaming of the George Floyd funeral will be available online also on WNYC News.

No child should have to ask, Why is Daddy Gone: Biden

In a sombre video played during the funeral of George Floyd, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., offered his condolences to the family.

"It is a burden," he said, "a burden that is now your purpose, to change the world for the better."

Biden in the video addressing Floyd's youngest daughter, Gianna, said: "You're so brave. Daddy's looking down on you."

"No child should have to ask the question that too many black children have had to ask for generations: 'Why? Why is Daddy gone?'" he added. "When there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America."

George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday at Houston Memorial Gardens and will be laid to rest next to his mother.

His George Floyd funeral was held private, however, on Monday Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service was held in Houston, where he grew up.