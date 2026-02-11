Where Is Tommaso Cioni? Did Nancy Guthrie's Son-In-Law Kidnap Her as He Hasn't Been Not Seen in Days Amid Release of Masked Kidnapper's Photo

Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law has not been seen for a week, yet police and the FBI are still able to search his home without his permission — even without a warrant. Tommaso Cioni was the last known person to see the missing mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie before she vanished in the early hours of February 1.

Cioni lives with his wife, Annie Guthrie — Savannah's sister — in a luxurious ranch-style home valued at about $675,000, located roughly four miles from Nancy's house in Tucson, Arizona. Annie has remained closely involved throughout the ordeal, quite often appearing alongside Savannah in emotional video messages, pleading with whoever took Nancy to return her safely.

Kidnapper Exposed, Suspicion Grows

Annie stood alongside Guthrie again on Tuesday, appealing for any new information and sharing disturbing footage that appeared to show a masked figure wearing latex gloves outside Nancy's door on the night she disappeared. Cioni, however, has not been seen publicly since February 3.

The 50-year-old Italian schoolteacher is believed to be staying with Guthrie and her siblings at a nearby $1.2 million mansion inside a gated, residents-only community, away from public view.

Even so, Pima County Sheriff's deputies have searched Cioni's home several times, including a late-night search on Saturday. Annie was seen at the house overseeing officers as they carried out yet another search, but Cioni himself did not appear to be present.

Police are still able to search the home without his consent — and even without a warrant — as long as Annie is there and grants them access.

This came as the FBI released chilling surveillance photos of an armed person wearing a ski mask tampering with the security camera at Nancy Guthrie's home on the morning she disappeared.

The grainy black-and-white photos were "recovered from residual data located in backend systems," FBI Director Kash Patel said, noting that four of the photos show the suspected person.

A Kidnap at Last

Investigators said Nancy did not have a Nest subscription, which meant it took extra time to recover the photos from her security camera. A spokesperson said: "As of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door on the morning of her disappearance."

The images were released after investigators asked members of Nancy's household staff to provide DNA samples, which authorities plan to compare with evidence collected inside her home.

Tuesday's release marked the first time authorities shared any material tied to a possible suspect since the 84-year-old disappeared 10 days ago. It was also the first real sign that investigators may finally be honing in on someone, following days of an exhausting search that had yielded few answers.

Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31, when she returned to her Tucson, Arizona, home after dinner with her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.