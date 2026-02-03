Where Is Nancy Guthrie? Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Does Not Have Medication She Needs to Survive as FBI Finds 'Concerning' Evidence

Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy, is without the essential medication she needs to survive, Jenna Hager, co-host of Today, revealed on Monday. Thirty- six hours after the 84-year-old vanished from her $1 million home in Tucson, Arizona, Hager said, "I know her personally. And we want to just report, too, that she takes daily medication and she needs them for survival"

"She's without her medication. We are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now in our prayers." However, it is believed that Nancy does not have dementia or suffer from any form of cognitive decline. Earlier, 'Today' shared that the FBI is investigating Nancy's disappearance.

Just Vanished and No Clues

Homicide detectives have joined the investigation following "concerning" evidence found at her home. Her case became the show's top story of the day. NBC's top crime expert Tom Winter said: "The FBI is also aware of this case... given the nature of what was found at the scene

"That's what has got them so concerned."

Winter added: "We are withholding some details, as we would do with any investigation, to make sure the investigation could go forward without us interfering in it."

Guthrie, 54, was absent from at the network on Monday but issued a statement via Today, saying: "I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's office at 520-351-4900."

Nancy was last seen Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. MST in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. Details about the "concerning" evidence found at her home have not been released.

'Today' reported that Customs and Border Protection agents have joined Pima County sheriff's deputies in the search, as her home is located near the Mexican border. Drones and a sheriff's plane have also been deployed to help locate her.

Without a Trace

Sheriff Chris Nanos said the search is still being treated as a rescue operation, though authorities cannot rule out the possibility of foul play. Investigators noted that Nancy showed no signs of cognitive issues at the time she went missing.

Host Craig Melvin shared how personal the story felt to the Today team, telling viewers, "This is very concerning to us. We don't typically get involved at a scene like this, but it's very concerning."

He opened the broadcast by describing Nancy's disappearance as "deeply personal" to the hosts and crew.

Guthrie shares a close bond with her mother and has often been photographed with her on the set of 'Today.' She frequently posts pictures of the two of them enjoying time together.

Guthrie's father, Charles, died from a heart attack when she was 16. She also has two older siblings: a sister named Annie and a brother named Camron.