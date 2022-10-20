Search for Misrach Ewunetie, an undergraduate student at Princeton University, has entered the fifth day. The 20-year-old has been missing since October 14.

Ewunetie was last seen near Scully Hally on the New Jersey campus at 3 a.m. She was first reported missing by the university on Monday. The university has increased law enforcement presence on and around the campus, and deployed a helicopter, drones and watercraft for its search operations.

The Ivy League school requested the public to help search for Ewunetie.

The Missing Student

Misrach Ewunetie has black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Her family is originally from Ethiopia. Universe Ewunetie, Misrach's brother, said Misrach grew up in Euclid, Ohio, and has no ties to the New Jersey area besides school. "She's loved and cared for, and we're missing her. We are looking for her," he said. "She's a very smart, empathetic person who cares for people. A reserved person." Universe hopes that his sister returns home safe.

Ewunetie is a member of art of the class of 2024. School authorities said she has not been in touch with her family or friends for several days. Ewunetie was volunteering at one of the school's 11 eating clubs on Thursday night. Alexander Maravcsik, Terrace Club President, told a student newspaper The Daily Princetonian that Ewunetie was a member on duty doing housekeeping work during a live music performance at the eating club. "On Thursday night, one of our members who was initially signed up for duty was unable to attend our event, and Misrach volunteered to cover their shift. After the club had closed and all of the duty responsibilities had been fulfilled, Misrach, as well as other members on duty, left for the night."

Disappearance Out of Character

The executive director of Minds Matter Cleveland, Sara Elagad, told CNN that Ewunetie's disappearance was out of character. Ewunetie was a 2020 graduate of the Minds Matter Cleveland program â€“ which aims to close the education gap with high-achieving low-income students. Elagad believes it is not at all in character for her to purposely go off the radar, or be out of touch with family. "We are supporting her family as they assist law enforcement efforts to safely locate her."

Universe Ewunetie, Misrach's brother, revealed that he was texting her last Thursday and that her phone lost communication Sunday. He said he got to know from her roommates that she attended an event with the Terrace Eating Club on campus and returned to her dorm around 3 a.m. "Then another roommate of hers said she didn't see her after 4 a.m, and that after that no one has seen her."