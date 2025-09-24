Where Is Lance Twiggs? Charlie Kirk's Assassin Tyler Robinson's Partner Flees Couple's Utah Home Despite Not Being Charged with Crime

The transgender partner of Charlie Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, has fled their cozy Utah townhouse, where mail is now stacking up outside. Lance Twiggs, 22, is under growing scrutiny for not alerting authorities, despite receiving a series of text messages in which the suspect allegedly admitted to the brutal, hate-driven murder.

Twiggs was led away for questioning when they raided the neat three-bedroom condo he shared with accused shooter Tyler Robinson, also 22. Since then, neighbors in the quiet St. George, Utah, community say Twiggs hasn't returned to the $320,000 home, with one declaring, "Good riddance. I never want to see either of them again," the Daily Mail reported.

Vanished Suddenly

Neighbors claim Twiggs has vanished, even though he had been cooperating with investigators after his partner, Robinson, 22, allegedly shot and killed Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a Sept. 10 speaking event.

Unopened mail is now piling up outside the $1,800-a-month townhouse the pair once shared. Residents believe the growing public anger may have forced Twiggs into hiding, while police continue to keep a visible presence in the normally quiet neighborhood, more than two weeks after Robinson's arrest.

Jesse Riley, who lives just a few doors away, told The New York Post that he hasn't noticed any signs of life at the property recently.

"It definitely is a shock it happened here. It's a quiet neighborhood. You know your neighbor on your left or your right, but people are pretty isolated," Riley told the outlet.

"I haven't seen anyone come out. There are still all these notes on the door, so it looks like nobody has been in there."

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby earlier said that Twiggs had been moved to "a safe place far from St. George" and would likely need to keep a low profile for quite some time.

Nowhere to be Found

Twiggs has not been accused of any crime in connection with Kirk's shooting, but investigators say he has played a key role in the case as the person Robinson turned to right after the assassination.

Robinson is believed to have left a note hidden under Twiggs' computer keyboard, telling him to look for it once the attack was carried out. He also sent Twiggs text messages admitting to the killing. Twiggs, apparently shocked, replied in disbelief and tried to make sense of the horrifying news as it sank in.

Friends and relatives described Twiggs, who is transitioning to live as a woman, as the "black sheep" of the family. Many in his Utah household reportedly had no idea about his relationship with Robinson.

Twiggs' parents kicked him out of the house in 2018 after his father labeled him "problematic" and disrespectful, according to a relative. The family member also claimed he spent too much time gaming and began "acting out," partly due to substance use.

After leaving home, Twiggs stayed with his grandparents for a while before moving in with several college roommates. When those roommates eventually graduated and moved away, Robinson stepped into the picture.

In 2022, Twiggs showed support for former President Joe Biden online and even poked fun at how he kept getting ads related to various mental health conditions, like schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder.