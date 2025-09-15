Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk Assassin Was Obsessed with Furries and His Transgender Partner Lance Twiggs Showed Support for Biden on Social Media

Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of Charlie Kirk, appeared to be obsessed with the furry subculture, while his live-in transgender boyfriend openly supported Joe Biden and even joked about struggling with mental illness, according to social media posts tied to the two.

Lance Twiggs, 22, an aspiring professional gamer and Robinson's roommate, appeared to post in a 2022 Reddit thread, writing, "We are riding with Biden on this glorious subreddit." Twiggs, who comes from a family of conservative Christians in Utah, is transitioning from male to female and was in a relationship with 22-year-old Robinson, Governor Spencer Cox confirmed on Sunday, as several more chilling details about the assassin emerged.

Obsessed with Furries

The comment was shared on a lighthearted subreddit known for its sarcastic posts, and a later entry on the page even poked fun at former Republican primary candidate Jeb Bush. "One day Jeb will be president and America will fully reform into a utopia," the comment in the same thread reads.

The social media activity was first reported by the Daily Mail.

In another post, Twiggs wrote that he had been receiving targeted ads for mental health treatments on social media.

"I have been getting recommended treatments for schizophrenia, bpd, and a brain tumor recently by my social media advertisements. this meme is perfect, thanks," the post reads.

While his posts were rarely political, they often touched on his gender transition and his past as a Christian.

This comes as Robinson's bizarre ties to the "furry" community came to light.

An account on FurAffinity.net — a site that hosts sexualized artwork of cartoon animal characters — used the same screen name Robinson had on several of his gaming and online profiles, according to friends who spoke with the Daily Mail.

The spent cartridge believed to have come from the murder weapon was etched with the phrase "Notices, bulges, OwO what's this?" — a line tied to a well-known "furry" internet meme.

Transgender Partner Shocked

Law enforcement sources told Axios that Twiggs was "aghast" when he found out about Robinson's alleged actions and has been "extremely cooperative" with investigators. "It's pretty clear that Robinson's roommate knew a lot and didn't say anything after the killing, so they're a person of interest officially and are cooperating. We want to keep it that way," one official said.

"That's what happened? Oh my God, no. Here are all the messages," Twiggs told authorities, according to the source — before handing over all of Robinson's online communications.

Robinson's online activity reflected a jumble of liberal politics, gamer-style jokes, and post-ironic memes.

He was reportedly raised in the Mormon faith but had walked away from the church well before the crimes he's now accused of.

Federal and state investigators are now looking into leftist groups in Utah to determine whether anyone knew about Robinson's alleged plans in advance — or offered him support afterward.

One group, "Armed Queers Salt Lake City," recently scrubbed all of its social media accounts, though it's unclear if that move was connected to the investigation.

Robinson is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, facing charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice.

President Trump, along with others, has called for Robinson to face the death penalty if convicted.