Days after Hunter Biden went untraceable following the laptop scandal, netizens are questioning about his whereabouts. Social media is abuzz with rumours related to the absence of scandal-hit Hunter from the public scene, including his death from drug overdose.

As previously reported, the controversy surrounding the laptop of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden's younger son erupted after a leaked email claimed that Biden met with a top executive of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in 2015, at the behest of Hunter Biden. The report was made on the basis of an email recovered from the damaged laptop of Hunter. Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, who had leaked the email to the outlet, had said that the laptop also contained a lot of graphic content.

Hunter's Absence Sparks Rumours on Social Media

The laptop scandal gained momentum after a Chinese website leaked several photos and videos of former Vice President's son having sex with multiple women.

Hunter's absence from the public platform has caused a lot of furore on the social media with netizens questioning where Hunter Biden is and why is he still quite about the scandal.

Hours after the sex images and videos of Hunter were leaked online, a hoax about him dying on a drug overdose started circulating. An anonymous user posted online regarding the death of Hunter. "Don't ask me how I know but Hunter Biden died on a crack overdose over 20 minutes ago. Joe Biden is already on his way to the hospital," the screenshot of the viral post read.

Earlier, during one of his campaign speeches, Biden had spoken about his son's drug abuse. ""My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem. He's overtaken it, he's fixed it, he's worked on it, and I'm proud of him," he had said.

Missing Hunter Biden Raises Concerns on Social Media

A lot of social media users also suggested that a 'missing persons' report be filed to trace Hunter. "Has anybody filed a missing persons report for Hunter Biden yet?" tweeted a user.

Controversial website, The Gateway Pundit, reported that several Trump supporters gathered outside Joe Biden's Georgia event and shouted "Where's Hunter" chants.

"THIS WAS AWESOME. QUESTION THATS BEEN BOTHERING ME. WHERE IS Hunter Biden? #WheresHunter," tweeted one, as another added, "Where's Hunter Biden? Is he alive?"

"Think about it, Hunter is helping! That's why daddy Biden is loosing his mind! Oh the tangled web people can weave! Where's Hunter?! Why do you think he didn't pick up the laptop, he couldn't. Joe Joe Joe your son is going to take you all down!" wrote one.