A scandalous report has said German nuns had forced orphaned boys into sexual relations with businessmen and priests in the Archdiocese of Cologne, to earn extra bucks for several years. The report was compiled following a lawsuit filed against the Order of the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer by victims of horrific sexual abuse.

The lawsuit led by 63-year-old victim Karl Haucke also includes 15 other former orphans who demanded the Archdiocese of Cologne to conduct a detailed investigation into the sexual abuse.

Orphan Boys Were Sold by German Nuns

The scandalous report, which was concluded in January this year, carries details of horrific sexual abuse witness by the young boys during their stay with the nuns.

The Daily Beast reported that the details mentioned in the reports were so ghastly that the Archbishop Reiner Maria Woelki refused to make it public. He later demanded that reporters need to sign confidentiality agreement before accessing the report.

The lawsuit alleges that the nuns at the Order of the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer sold or loaned the orphans for weeks at a stretch to fulfil the sexual needs of the predatory priests and businessmen. The victims also claimed that as boys they were denied being adopted out or sent to foster families. The Daily Beast reported that it was also found that some of the victims were also groomed to be sex slaves.

Victims Say They Felt Humiliated

Detailing the horrors suffered as a young boy, Haucke told Deutsche Welle that he was abused at least once a week between the ages of 11 and 14, often by more than one priest. "We had no words to describe what was being done to us. Nor did we know what it meant. And it did not stop at physical pain. We had a clear sense of humiliation and being used," he said.

Another victim claimed that the nuns also visited them in college dorms and after drugging they were delivered to their abusers' apartments.

The outlet reported that in the segments of report, shared by lawyers, it was found that the boys were not only forced to participate in gang bangs and orgies, they would also be punished by nuns for wrinkled and semen covered clothes upon their return.

Instead of blaming the nuns for subjecting the victims to years of sexual abuse, the 560-page outlined the "systematic" management errors and "leniency" for those who were accused by the children enabled the abuse to continue, according to the outlet.

In a statement issued to the outlet, The Archdiocese of Cologne said that the report was not published as it failed to fully explain the methodology of the research. However, Bishop Karl-Heinz Wiesmann, who now leads the archdiocese, told the outlet that said that the abuse report was "so gory" it would be too shocking to make public.