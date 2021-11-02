Where is Brendan Santo? Manhunt on for 18-Year-Old Who Went Missing From Michigan State University

Brendan Santo, a student of Grand Valley State University, has gone missing after visiting the Michigan State University last weekend. A state-wide manhunt has been launched by the police for Santo who was last seen on October 29.

The 18-year-old's vehicle was seen parked at the same spot where Santo left it on the night he went missing.

Santo Was Visiting Friends in MSU

In a statement issued by MSU Police stated that Santo had been visiting friends Friday at the East Lansing campus. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight. His vehicle was found on the same spot where he parked before visiting the friends.

"It is possible he intended to walk approximately a half mile to the area near the Brody complex. Brendan was last seen walking on campus and there is no indication he left the East Lansing area," MSU police said according to The Detroit News.

"To enhance our search efforts, resources from other state and local law enforcement agencies have been utilized. Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office are providing assistance with specialized units. Our operation has included searches conducted on foot, by helicopter, by drone and boat," the statement read.

Authorities Reviewing Surveillance Cameras, GPS Data

Interviewing those who last had contact or spoke with Santo, the authorities also reviewed surveillance cameras and checked cellular, smartphone and GPS data, reported the outlet.

In a statement the Grand Valley State University said that the officials from GVSU and MSU have been in contact beginning this weekend. "President Mantella has spoken to the Santo family to express the university's concern and care, and our housing and counseling staffs have been working with Brendan's roommates and friends. The Grand Valley Police Department and the Michigan State Police are remaining in close touch as the search continues. This is obviously a stressful time, and our hearts are with those closest to Brendan," read the release.

Santo, who hails from Rochester Hills, is 5'10", 160 pounds and was last seen in gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.