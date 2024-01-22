Sarah Ferguson Has Skin Cancer: Duchess of York Diagnosed With Malignant Melanoma Just Months after Being Treated for Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer, just months after her treatment for breast cancer. The Duchess of York had a mole removed, and tests revealed it to be a malignant melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer. It comes after the 64-year-old Dutchess underwent a breast cancer operation last year.

Insiders say that it hasn't been an easy year for Ferguson. The Duchess of York, a mother of two, reportedly had several moles removed during her breast reconstruction surgery last year. One of these moles was later determined to be malignant. However, Ferguson, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, is said to be in "good spirits."

Raising a New Concern

The latest diagnosis was conveyed to Ferguson shortly after the Christmas holidays. After spending Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham, the Duchess of York is said to have spent the last few weeks in Austria.

A spokesperson for Sarah, Duchess of York, told to the Sun that following her earlier diagnosis of an early form of breast cancer this summer, she has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

"She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

Quite Threatening

It is hoped that the cancer was detected early enough, potentially minimizing further complications. However, the Duchess will undergo additional tests to ascertain whether the cancer has spread.

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that has the potential to spread to other parts of the body, primarily linked to exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun or sunbeds. People with fairer skin, a high number of moles, and a family history of skin cancer are often more susceptible to developing melanoma.

This news follows recent revelations about medical procedures for King Charles III and Princess Catherine.

Kate Middleton or Princess Catherine underwent planned abdominal surgery last week, necessitating a ten to 14-day stay at The Clinic in London and up to three months of rest and recovery at home.

The nature of the surgery is undisclosed, but sources indicate it is not cancerous. Also, it was announced that King Charles would undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate in the coming week.