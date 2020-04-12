SpaceX founder Elon Musk had recently claimed that human beings are the conscious beings in the universe, and using this ability, we should try to emerge as a multi-planetary species.

In order to achieve this feat, NASA and SpaceX are trying their best to set up a human colony on Mars. Now, a space exploration expert has revealed more about the prospects of a potential Mars landing in the future.

When will humans land on the Red Planet?

Robert Zubrin, founder of the Mars society believes that humans will land on Mars within this decade. As per Zubrin, dramatic advancements in the private space sector could be the key to shaping human ambitions to land on Mars.

"In contrast to the very successful Mars robotic program, the human programs of the official space agencies have stagnated. Precisely because of the failure of the official Government led human space flight programs a new force has moved in, and that is the entrepreneurial space companies exemplified most forcefully by SpaceX which has now proven it is possible for a relatively small well-led entrepreneurial team to do things it was previously thought only the Governments of superpowers could do," said Zubrin.

Zubrin also added that several other companies s like SpaceX will also venture into the space exploration sector, and it will help humans to land on the Red Planet by the end of this decade, Express.co.uk reports.

How many people will live on Mars?

Even though the first human landing on Mars will happen this decade, Zubrin made it clear that Red Planet colonization will not happen within the next 10 years. The space expert revealed that a fully-fledged human colony will be there on Mars by 2050, and by that time, at least 1,000 people might be living there.

A few months back, Elon Musk had revealed that the future government on Mars will be based on direct democracy. Musk also made it clear that Martian citizens will have a direct role in the government's decision-making process.