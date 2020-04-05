A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Tokyo has suggested the possibility of alien life thriving on Mars. The study report indicates that alien life could be present in the volcanic rocks on the seafloor of the red planet.

Volcanic eruption holds the key

In the study report, scientists revealed that active underground volcanoes used to erupt on Mars which will result in the ejection of huge amounts of lava. This lava later cools to form rocks that will be riddled with tiny cracks.

Experts who took part in this study believe that these tiny cracks will get filled with clay minerals over the course of time, which may result in the evolution of life, at least in its microbial form like bacteria.

"I am now almost over-expecting that I can find life on Mars. If not, it must be that life relies on some other process that Mars does not have, like plate tectonics. I thought it was a dream, seeing such a rich microbial life in rocks. These cracks are a very friendly place for life. Clay minerals are like a magic material on Earth; if you can find clay minerals, you can almost always find microbes living in them," said Yohey Suzuki, the study report's first author, Science Daily reports.

Did scientists spot algae on Mars?

Recently, another study conducted by researchers had claimed to have discovered alien life on Mars. Researchers who took part in this study made this conclusion after analyzing images taken by NASA from the Red Planet.

As per the research report, living beings like algae, lichens, and mushrooms were spotted on the Martian surface. Researchers also claimed that they have found living beings on at least 15 photos taken by NASA's Curiosity Rover.

"There are no geological or other abiogenic forces on Earth which can produce sedimentary structures, by the hundreds, which have mushroom shapes, stems, stalks, and shed what looks like spores on the surrounding surface. In fact, fifteen specimens were photographed by NASA growing out of the ground in just three days," said Regina Dass, a researcher who took part in this study.