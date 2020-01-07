WhatsApp added a ton of new features for users to enjoy over the last few months and is one of the reasons why the messaging app has remained as the most popular messaging platforms for internet users around the world. This year, while users wait for features like dark mode and self-destructing messages, the Facebook-owned company has announced that it plans to roll out advertisements on its platform.

Where will you see the ads?

The company announced at the Facebook Marketing Summit (FMC) 2019 in the Netherlands that it will soon start running ads under the "Status" section on its platform, according to The Indian Express. The Status ads will run similar to how ads are shown while browsing through Instagram Stories. The advertisements will be shown to you when you view your friends' status updates.

If an advertisement interests you, one can swipe up to know more about the promoted product or service. It is expected that the WhatsApp ads will be suggested to users based on their interests. As of now, a user can only view photographs, videos, and text messages under the Status section that appear to friends and then disappear after 24 hours.

While users will be able to see the name of the advertisers, their contact details or the profile picture will remain hidden in order to protect their privacy. WhatsApp has not yet mentioned when it will roll out the new feature, but what we do know is that ads are coming to both Android and iOS apps.

Monetising WhatsApp

Earlier this year, WhatsApp vice president Chris Daniels spoke about the company's plan to introduce ads on its platform and said, "We are going to be putting ads in 'Status.' That is going to be primary monetisation mode for the company as well as an opportunity for businesses to reach people on WhatsApp."

WhatsApp users fuming over ads rollout

As you would expect, users are far from happy with WhatsApp's decision to introduce ads to the messaging app and have been very vocal about their discontent on social media.

A few months ago, when WABetaInfo conducted a Twitter poll asking users whether or not they will continue using WhatsApp after the activation of the Status ads feature, a majority of them responded by saying they're not happy with the fact that WhatsApp will soon bring ads to the platform. Some users also went up to the extent of saying that they will delete WhatsApp if there are ads on the platform.

"The day I start seeing ads on Whatsapp best believe I'm deleting the app," wrote one user on Twitter, while another wrote, "I'm sure half the users will switch over to Telegram."