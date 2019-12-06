WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging apps used by many to communicate with their friends, family members and co-workers. The Facebook-owned app offers a host of features to its users, including the ability to block others, restricting them from calling or texting you on the app.

When someone blocks you, you are not explicitly informed for good reason. Facebook says this is done to protect the privacy of the user who has blocked you. While there is no definite way of finding out if someone has added you to their blocked list, there are a couple of tell-tale signs that might help you figure that out.

Profile picture

If someone has blocked you on WhatsApp you will not be able to see the changes they've made to their profile picture. If you know that the person in question has changed their profile picture and you're still seeing the old photo, it means you've been blocked by the individual.

Last Seen

Another indicator that you've been blocked by someone is that you will no longer be able to view the person's "last seen" information or whether the user is online. Although this is not a sure-shot way of telling if you've been blocked as WhatsApp also allows users to change their "last seen" settings, it is one of the indicators.

Send Message

Any messages sent to the contact who has blocked you will only show one checkmark, which means that the message was sent from your device but was never delivered to the recipient. This means that the person has either turned off mobile data, is currently in an area that does not have network coverage or you have been blocked by the user.

Voice Calls

If you still haven't been able to figure out if you've been blocked, you can try and place a voice call to the person. If the status displays "ringing," it means you haven't been blocked. However, if you're unable to place the call, this suggests that either the person does not have data or network coverage, or he/she has blocked you on the app.

Create a group

One of the easiest ways to tell if someone has blocked you is by making a WhatsApp group and adding them as a participant. If you're able to add them then it means you haven't been blocked by that person. However, if you are not able to add them to the group chat and receive a message saying you don't have authorization to add them to the group, it means you've been blocked.