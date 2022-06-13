What's Next for Our Blues Casts Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, and Others

Our Blues is one of the highly-rated television dramas of 2022, which focuses on a group of people living on Jeju Island. It featured Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Jung Eun, and Han Ji Min. The characters portrayed onscreen by these actors were loved by K-drama fans. The final episode of this K-drama aired on tvN Sunday, June 12, at 9.00 pm KST.

Since the mini-series may not return with a second season anytime soon, the drama lovers can look forward to upcoming projects of Our Blues casts. The real-life couple, Woo Bin and Min Ah, will greet their fans with two different big-screen projects in the next few months. Actor Byung Hun has four films that could release, and actress Ji Min has a web series scheduled to premiere later this year.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming projects of Our Blues casts Go Doo Shim, Bae Hyun Sung, Roh Yoon Seo, Park Ji Hwan, Choi Young Joon, and others.

Kim Woo Bin

The actor has two projects scheduled to release this year -- a movie and a web drama. The Netflix original series, titled Black Knight, is based on a webtoon of the same name. The science-fiction thriller drama is set in 2071 and features the impact of air pollution. People struggle to survive without respirators, and a legendary knight with extraordinary fighting skills reaches out for their help. Knight 5-8 meets a refugee named Sa Wol, who dreams of becoming a delivery knight.

In the K-drama, Woo Bin will portray Knight 5-8, who has extraordinary powers and fighting skills. For the project, he will reunite with director Jo Ui Seok of Master fame and actress ESom, who will appear in the mini-series as a military intelligence major named Seol Ah. The other cast members are Song Seung Heon as villain Ryu Seok and Kang You Seok as refugee Sa Wol.

Woo Bin will greet his fans with the science fiction film Alien, directed by Choi Dong Hoon. The movie stars Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, and Ryu Jun Yeol among others. The two-part film will focus on events after a mysterious time portal connects the people living in 2022 with Taoists from the Goryeo Dynasty. While the people in 2022 chase an imprisoned alien, Taoists search for a legendary sword.

Han Ji Min

Woo Bin's onscreen partner in Our Blues also has several projects coming up later this year. Beyond the Memory is an upcoming small-screen project of Han Ji Min. It will focus on the life of a man who decides to leave his body to reunite with his late wife. His wife died of cancer, and he struggles to live without her. When the person receives a mail about reuniting with his wife, he chooses eternal life. The drama depicts a world that reflects happiness, unhappiness, life, death, oblivion, and memory.

The mini-series is directed by Lee Joon Ik. It stars Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Eun, and Jung Jin Young. It is expected to premiere in the second half of this year.

Shin Min Ah

The actress will appear in an upcoming movie directed by Yook Sang Hyo. It is titled Our Season or Vacation. The fictional film will focus on a mother who miraculously comes down from the sky to spend some time with her daughter. She stays with the child during her three-day vacation. It stars Kim Hae Sook, Kang Ki Young, and Hwang Bo Ra in lead roles.

In the movie, Min Ah will portray a university professor named Jin Joo, who lives abroad. Later, her mother Bok Ja, portrayed by Jae Sook, will find out that her daughter is living in the old house and running a local restaurant. So, she will come down to earth to help her daughter.

Lee Byung Hun

Min Ah's onscreen partner in Our Blues has a handful of big-screen projects and a web series lined up for release later this year. Netflix series Squid Game 2 is one of the highly anticipated upcoming projects of Byung Hun. He will reprise his role as Seong Gi Hun in the web series. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk confirmed the casting in April.

"The ending of the final episode hinted at Seong Gi Hun's return, but while it was implied that the Front Man will be appearing in Season 2, this is the first time that his return has been officially brought up," he said.

The other upcoming projects of Byung Hun are the disaster action film Emergency Declaration, thriller movie Concrete Utopia, biopic The Match, and Netflix film I Believe in a Thing Called Love.

Go Doo Shim, Lee Jung Eun, and Park Ji Hwan

Actress Doo Shim will appear in the upcoming OCN drama Island, directed by Bae Jong. It will feature Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon in lead roles. The mini-series will focus on the lives of three people living on Jeju Island.

Actress Lee Jung Eun will make a special appearance in the movie, Good Morning. She will also appear in the independent film Hommage. Both the projects could release later this year.

Actor Park Ji Hwan will appear in the upcoming war action film Hansan or Hansan: Emergence of the Dragon, directed by Kim Han Min. The movie is scheduled to release next month. It features Park Hae Il, Byun Yo Han, and Ahn Seong Gi in lead roles.

Actors Bae Hyun Sung and Roh Yoon Seo will greet their fans again through two different small-screen projects. While Yoon Seo will be a part of the upcoming Netflix film 20th Century Girl, Hyun Sung will appear in the new college romance drama Dear M.