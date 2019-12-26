It was around a few weeks back that Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist predicted the possibility of discovering alien life in the near future. Green predicted that extraterrestrial life, at least in its microbial form will be discovered within 2021 on Mars, he even made it clear that humans are not ready to accept the facts surrounding the existence of aliens.

Now, professor Ted Peters, an astrotheologist has talked about the fate of religion if alien life gets revealed.

Will God survive alien disclosure?

Peters made these remarks while talking exclusively to Express.co.uk. During the talk, Peters revealed that religions may somehow suffer as alien life gets discovered, but the concept of God who is considered the sole creator of the cosmos will not fade away.

"God's creation is going to include the entire cosmos any living creatures that might be in it. I was concerned about that was it seemed to be tacitly accepted by some scholars and scientists, as well as the media, that if we encounter creatures in space more intelligent than we are, our religions would somehow suffer.

The Peters ETI Religious Crisis survey found is not the case with self-appointed or self-defined believers in various religious traditions. They're a trifle worried about their tradition, but for the most part, their respective traditions will survive," said Peters.

Peter, during his study, found that most of the non-religious people were worried about the collapse of the religion, while believers were not worried about the collapse or fall of religion.

Are humans the only conscious beings on earth?

As the debates surrounding alien life continue, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX believes that humans are the only conscious beings in the universe. Recently, Musk had urged humans to evolve as a multi-planetary species using this consciousness.

"As far as we know, we are the only consciousness, the only life that's out there. There might be other life, but we've seen no signs of it...I have not seen any sign of aliens. Consciousness is a very rare and precious thing, and we should take whatever steps we can to preserve the light of consciousness," said Musk.