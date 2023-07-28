What is 'White Fonting'? Does Influencer-Promoted Hack for Jobseekers Help in Landing Your Dream Job?

In recent times, the practice of "White Fonting" has seen a renewed surge in interest, particularly on social media platforms like TikTok, where influencers advocate for its potential benefits in job hunting. However, this technique has not been without controversy and has managed to ruffle the feathers of many recruiters who openly denounce its usage.

The concept behind White Fonting is rather straightforward: job seekers copy a list of relevant keywords from the job description or the entire job description itself, paste it into their resume, and then change the font color to white. The hope is that applicant tracking systems, including AI-powered bots and digital filters, will read the concealed white text and consider the resume for human review. As the keywords remain invisible to human readers due to the white font, the resume appears normal at first glance.

The resurgence of this practice is attributed to the current job market challenges, with many job seekers facing difficulties in securing employment. The labor market in the United States has become increasingly competitive, leading to a surge in job applications, aided by the ease of online application processes. In response, employers are turning to technology, including artificial intelligence, to manage the overwhelming volume of applicants. However, employment experts caution that this shortcut approach comes with risks.

Market research firm Gartner reveals that a large majority of recruiters rely on applicant tracking systems to manage job openings and candidates. Additionally, approximately half of all employers incorporate AI in some part of their hiring process. While technology has expedited the hiring process, it has also created barriers for candidates to stand out amidst the competition.

The origins of White Fonting can be traced back to several decades ago when some individuals used this technique to increase their visibility in recruiter searches on online job boards. However, its popularity has surged due to the increasing automation of job screenings. Applicant tracking systems now offer various features, such as AI-powered contextualization and rating of resumes based on experience and skills, as well as digital filters for specific keywords, job titles, or certifications. Some systems even prioritize referrals or internal candidates automatically.

In conclusion, White Fonting has become a subject of debate and contention within the recruitment community. While it may seem like a clever tactic to bypass the challenges of applicant tracking systems, experts caution that it may not be an effective long-term strategy for job seekers. As technology continues to evolve, job applicants are encouraged to focus on crafting authentic and tailored resumes that truly highlight their qualifications and experiences to stand out in a competitive job market.